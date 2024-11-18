Dubai: Administrative and tax relief measures have been issued for domestic businesses in the UAE as well as for foreign partnerships and family foundations.

Under the new Ministry of Finance rules, the compliance requirements for unincorporated partnerships will no longer require notifying the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) within 20 business days of any changes to partnership composition. This relates to new partners joining or existing partners departing.

Also, foreign partnerships will be treated as ‘tax transparent’ in the UAE if they are treated as such in their home jurisdiction, said the Ministry of Finance. This removes the need for individual partners to separately verify their tax status to the FTA.

Family foundation

Also, the decision grants a juridical person within a family foundation the option to apply for a 'tax transparent' status. This 'enhances tax advantages for family foundations holding assets within the UAE, aligning family foundation benefits with the UAE corporate tax framework', said a statement.