Dubai: Visiting the UAE and indulged in a bit of retail therapy? You can reclaim the five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) paid on your purchases, at the time of leaving the country. Even better, there is no need to hang on to every receipt, as the refund process is entirely paperless at most retail outlets in the country.

Since 2022 , the UAE’s Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has operated a fully digital VAT refund scheme, ensuring a streamlined experience for tourists. Retail outlets partnered with the paperless scheme work to make the process seamless, with digital invoicing that enables issuing, sending, modifying, and storing invoices online.

Planet is the exclusive operator of the tourist tax refund scheme managed by the FTA and most popular stores participate in the programme. So, you can claim your VAT refund when leaving the UAE – whether by land, sea, or air.

How does the paperless VAT refund work?

When shopping, simply present your passport to the store assistant and request a tax-free purchase of at least Dh250. The assistant will enter your passport details and mobile number into the digital tax-free system and you will receive a digital tax invoice via SMS. You can also use the link sent to you by SMS to review all your transactions.

Note: Some retailers may not be part of the paperless programme. In these cases, you will receive a physical tax invoice with a Planet tax-free tag. Keep this tag and the original invoice to present at a validation point.

How to claim your VAT refund

1. Before checking in your luggage, take your purchases and any tagged tax invoices to a validation point at the air, sea or land port.

2. For self-service kiosks, scan your travel document (passport/GCC ID) or enter your passport number manually. At manned validation desks, present your passport to the staff.

3. Follow the on-screen instructions at the self-service kiosk. If you see a green light, your validation is complete.

4. If you see a red light, ask the available staff at the validation point for assistance.

5. Once validated, choose your preferred refund method - credit/debit card, cash, or digital wallet. Planet will process your refund request once you have exited the country.

6. Cash refunds can be collected at participating foreign exchange providers located after passport control.

VAT refund locations in the UAE

Visit Planet VAT refund validation points (service counters or self-service kiosks) before checking in your luggage, as your purchases may need inspection. Validation points are located at:

Airports

• Zayed International Airport

• Dubai Airport

• Al Maktoum Airport

• Sharjah Airport

• Al Ain Airport

• Ras Al Khaimah Airport

• Al Fujairah Airport

Land Borders

• Al Ghuwaifat – at the Saudi Arabia border

• Al Hili Al Ain – at the Oman border

• Al Madeef, Al Ain – at the Oman border

• Hatta – at the Oman border

• Khatmat Malaha – at the Oman border

Seaports

• Port Zayed, Abu Dhabi

• Port Rashid, Dubai

• Fujairah Port, Fujairah