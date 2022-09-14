Dubai: The UAE's Federal Tax Authority has launched a 100 per cent digital tax refund scheme - and said to be a world's first. The move is set to 'transform the way tourists enjoy their travel to the UAE', according to FTA.
It was in 2018 that the FTA launched the tax refund scheme for tourists, whereby they can claim a refund on VAT paid on purchases they made during their stay in the UAE. Recovery of payment was done through a fully integrated e-system that connects retailers registered in the ‘Tax Refund for Tourists Scheme’ with all ports of entry and exit from the UAE.
With the latest initiative, the FTA aims to make this process completely paperless for tourists in the UAE. The retail outlets will start issuing e-receipts for a seamless claiming experience for tourists.
“The biggest challenge was tourists’ need to carry a lot of paperwork,” said Kahlid Ali Al-Bustani, Director-General of UAE FTA. “So when the tourists make a purchase, they have a printed invoice with a sticker which shows the reference number of the tourist's refund code and when they arrive at the airport, the paperwork will be checked to issue a refund. And this is a lengthy process.”
“Over the past year, we worked on a plan to introduce this scheme where tourists' refunds will be electronically generated.”
Self-service kiosks
Al Bustani said that self-service kiosks are launched in malls, hotels and ports - land, sea and air - across the country, where the tourists can scan their e-receipt before they go to the airport. So once they arrive, their paperwork is ready for them and can get their refund approval at the airport.
More to follow...