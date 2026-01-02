The law also provides greater protection for people lacking full legal capacity, particularly in cases of grossly undervalued real estate sales. The new law also includes enhanced rules governing latent (hidden) defects. The changes are designed to make sales transactions fairer and easier to enforce.

“The new law extends this limitation period to one year, and expands the remedies originally regulated under Articles 543 to 549, allowing buyers to reject the goods, seek a price reduction, or request a defect-free replacement. These are sensible changes that reflect modern expectations of fairness in commercial dealings,” she added.

Dr Binisaroj, Senior Legal Consultant at Khalifa bin Huwaidan Advocates, said the reforms significantly improve buyer confidence. “Buyers will also feel better protected. Under Article 555 of the old Civil Transactions Law, claims relating to hidden (latent) defects were not admissible after six months from the date of delivery, unless a longer guarantee was agreed,” she said.

The law also extends the limitation period for claims related to latent defects. Previously, the law gave buyers six months from delivery to claim defects. It is now one year from delivery. A longer period may still apply if a contractual guarantee is agreed, as stated in the official announcement.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.