Dubai: The UAE has introduced a clear new rule on what happens to a foreign residents' assets if they die in the country without a will or any claim from legal heirs, under the newly issued Civil Transactions Law.

"The Law further provides that financial assets located within the UAE belonging to a foreigner with no heirs shall be designated as a charitable endowment, subject to supervision by the competent authority to ensure proper management and allocation," the UAE Media Office said in a statement.

However, a legal expert told Gulf News that greater clarity is expected once the law is published in the UAE Gazette, which is expected in the coming days. For now, existing will registration systems in the UAE continue to apply, with no changes announced.

The rule is limited to cases where a foreign resident dies without any legal heirs. While the January 1, 2026 announcement outlines the treatment of assets in such situations, it does not specify how cases involving a valid will would be handled.

"The new law represents a pivotal legislative milestone and a qualitative shift in regulating civil transactions in the UAE, based on a balanced and contemporary vision that seeks to reorganise the general foundations of rights and obligations, while enhancing the clarity of legal rules and facilitating their practical application," read the official announcement.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.