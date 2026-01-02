Legal adulthood set at 18 as civil law aligns with labour and juvenile rules
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has introduced a major shift in legal age rules under its new Civil Transactions Law, allowing minors as young as 15 to manage their assets with court approval, while setting 18 years as the age of full legal adulthood.
The reforms, announced on January 1, 2026, aim to encourage youth participation in economic activity while ensuring judicial oversight and legal clarity.
Under the new law, a minor can apply to a court for permission to manage their assets from age 15 (Gregorian). A judge will assess whether granting this authority serves the minor’s best interests.
This replaces the earlier threshold of 18 Hijri years and is designed to support youth entrepreneurship and early economic participation while maintaining legal safeguards.
However, the announcement issued by the UAE Government Media Office on January 1, 2026, does not specify the types of assets a teen can manage.
Further details are awaited until the law is published officially in the UAE Gazette - an official document that records formal notices, new rules, regulations, appointments, and other public information, said legal experts.
According to Dr Binisaroj, Senior Legal Consultant at Khalifa bin Huwaidan Advocates, the law also "feels more in tune with people’s lives when it comes to legal capacity."
"Under Article 85 of the old law, adulthood began at twenty-one lunar years. Today, that simply no longer reflects social or legal reality. The new law lowers the age of majority to eighteen Gregorian years, aligning civil responsibility with labour and criminal laws," she explained.
"At the same time, it allows younger people, down to fifteen, to seek court permission to manage their assets. This is a clear signal of trust in youth, paired with sensible judicial oversight," said Dr Binisaroj.
She explained that the new law adopts a more compassionate approach to those who need support. "Instead of stripping people of their capacity, courts can now appoint judicial assistants to help individuals who cannot fully express their will. This reflects a modern understanding of dignity and inclusion," she explained.
From a contractual perspective, the changes are equally practical. The old law treated some contracts entered into by minors as “suspended” until ratified, under Articles 159 and 213.
"The new law replaces this with a more straightforward concept: such contracts are voidable in the minor’s interest. This may sound technical, but in reality, it makes life easier for families, businesses, and courts alike," he added.
