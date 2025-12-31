GOLD/FOREX
New law: Abu Dhabi introduces HR reforms for merit-based hiring and flexible leave

New legislation rewards top performers and modernises government benefits

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Abu Dhabi unveils HR law to reward performance, promote merit-based hiring, and introduce flexible leave options
Abu Dhabi Government has enacted comprehensive human resources legislation aimed at modernising its employment framework, positioning itself as an employer of choice for high-performing professionals, and embedding meritocracy across its workforce of over 25,000. The law takes effect on January 1, 2026.

Merit-based systems for recruitment

The 2026 Human Resources Law transforms how the government attracts, develops, and retains talent. It establishes merit-based systems for recruitment and promotion, introduces competitive benefits appealing to top performers, and creates clear pathways for career progression based on capability and results rather than tenure.

Strategic shift toward a high-performing workforce

The legislation reflects a strategic move to build an agile, high-performing workforce capable of delivering modern public services. By aligning government employment with best practices in talent management, the law strengthens Abu Dhabi’s ability to compete for skilled professionals in critical fields including AI, technology, policy, and specialised services.

Leaders highlight talent-driven approach

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement (DGE), said:
"This law fundamentally modernises how we approach human resources in government. We’re creating an environment where exceptional talent chooses public service, merit drives advancement, and high performers are recognised and rewarded."

His Excellency Ibrahim Nassir, Undersecretary of DGE, added:
"The most talented professionals have options. Government must compete not just on mission, but on how we develop careers and support employees. Through accelerated pathways, work-life balance provisions, and continuous learning programmes, we ensure our people thrive in a modern, agile environment."

Performance-based recognition and career progression

The law introduces merit-based systems across the employee lifecycle:

  • Accelerated promotion for high performers

  • Performance-based allowances for distinguished contributions

  • Reduced probation periods for outstanding new graduates

Employees are rewarded for results rather than tenure, creating a culture where excellence is recognised and encouraged.

Benefits designed to attract and retain top talent

To remain competitive, the law introduces benefits valued by skilled professionals:

  • Entrepreneurship leave for pursuing business ventures while maintaining a government career

  • Enhanced parental leave, including extended maternity and doubled paternity provisions

  • Flexible work arrangements, such as compressed schedules, optimised hours, and enhanced remote options

These measures ensure the government provides compelling reasons for talented individuals to choose and stay in public service.

Modernising core HR systems

The law also updates core HR systems to meet contemporary workforce needs:

  • Comprehensive learning and development programmes for continuous reskilling

  • Updated leave provisions including marriage leave, bereavement support, and caregiving flexibility

  • Inclusive arrangements for People of Determination

These reforms create an employment framework that attracts diverse talent while supporting sustained high performance.

A future-ready government workforce

By embedding meritocracy, modernising systems, and positioning government as an employer of choice, the law establishes mechanisms to retain high performers and cultivate a culture of excellence.

The Human Resources Law No. (08) of 2025 takes effect on 1 January 2026. DGE will work with government entities across Abu Dhabi to ensure effective implementation and integration of the new systems.

Abu Dhabi

