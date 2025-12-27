UAE legal reforms 2025: How the UAE reshaped its laws

The move also reinforced prevention, treatment and rehabilitation programmes
Dubai: The UAE issued a series of federal laws and decrees in 2025, introducing wide-ranging reforms that touched on drug control, financial regulation, digital safety, healthcare and criminal justice, as the government moved to update its legal framework in step with economic, social and technological change.
One of the most significant changes came in the area of drug control. The UAE issued a federal decree-law establishing the National Anti-Narcotics Authority; a specialised body tasked with coordinating and leading national efforts to combat drugs and psychotropic substances.
The authority was given a broad mandate, including setting national strategies, unifying databases and strengthening coordination between security, health and awareness bodies.
The move also reinforced prevention, treatment and rehabilitation programmes, signalling a comprehensive approach that goes beyond enforcement alone.
This was complemented by amendments to existing drug laws, aligning institutional responsibilities with newly established bodies.
References to the Ministry of Health and Prevention were replaced with the Emirates Drug Establishment, while oversight functions previously assigned to the Ministry of Interior were transferred to the new anti-narcotics authority.
The amendments tightened penalties for dispensing controlled substances without prescription, regulated the establishment of specialised treatment and rehabilitation units, and unified judicial procedures for trafficking and promotion offences.
Financial regulation also featured prominently. In 2025, the UAE issued Federal Decree-Law No. (6) of 2025 regarding the central bank, regulation of financial institutions and activities, and insurance business.
The law strengthened the Central Bank’s financial and administrative independence, unified regulatory frameworks governing banking and insurance, and raised standards for governance and risk management.
The changes were designed to bolster financial stability, reinforce confidence in the sector and align the UAE more closely with international regulatory standards.
In parallel, new legislation targeting money laundering and terrorist financing expanded the powers of supervisory authorities, updated reporting and investigation mechanisms and enhanced inter-agency cooperation.
The measures reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to global compliance standards and to safeguarding the integrity and transparency of its financial system.
Beyond finance and security, 2025 saw significant reforms in social and digital protection. A new federal law on child digital safety introduced a comprehensive framework to protect children in online environments, clearly defining the responsibilities of service providers and digital platforms in limiting harmful content.
The legislation also reinforced the role of families and educational institutions in promoting safe and responsible technology use, seeking a balance between digital opportunity and child protection.
The year also brought regulatory clarity to emerging economic sectors. A federal decree-law governing the industrial and medical use of industrial hemp set strict controls on its importation, manufacture and circulation, while explicitly banning recreational or personal use.
The law aims to support promising industrial and medical applications under tightly regulated conditions, preventing misuse while encouraging innovation.
Healthcare legislation was likewise updated. Amendments to the federal law on organ and tissue donation and transplantation expanded its scope to include non-human organs and tissues, such as animal or manufactured organs, under precise medical and technical conditions.
A national database was introduced to monitor their use, alongside stringent penalties, including imprisonment and fines of up to Dh2 million, for violations. The changes reflect the UAE’s effort to keep pace with scientific advances while prioritising patient safety.
Judicial reform rounded out the legislative agenda. Amendments to the Civil Procedures Law sought to accelerate litigation and improve court efficiency through the creation of specialised judicial circuits, including inheritance courts, and by expanding the scope of cassation appeals and technical expertise.
Meanwhile, changes to the Penal Code introduced a more preventive approach to criminal justice, requiring medical, psychological and social assessments for individuals convicted of serious crimes prior to release, and imposing tougher penalties for sexual offences, particularly those involving minors.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox