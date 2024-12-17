In a world ruled by corporate empires and billion-dollar boardrooms, 10 women rise above the rest.

Their towering fortunes have reached a staggering $500+ billion, a sum that eclipses even the worth of Coca-Cola, which sits humbly at $269 billion.

These women are not merely wealthy; they are architects of legacy and guardians of corporate power, creating value, recreating capital.

Walton overtakes Bettencourt-Meyers

At the helm of this financial Olympus is Alice Walton, who has overtaken Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers as the world's richest woman this year.

Walton's wealth passed the $113 billion mark, thus joining the elite club of centibillionaires this year. At No. 2 is Julia Koch and family at $75.5 billion, slightly higher than Bettencourt Meyers and family (with more than a third of L'Oreal under their control) at No. 3, with $74 billion, as per Bloomberg.

Beside them stands Abigail Johnson, the indomitable CEO of Fidelity Investments, whose leadership shakes global markets and has a personal net worth of $43.5 billion.

The drama does not end there. From steel (India's Savitri Jindal) and chocolates (Jacqueline Mars), to colossal mining ventures (Australia's Gina Rinehart), these heirs and business magnates preside over iconic fortunes that dominate industries and shape the rhythms of modern life.

Each one holding billions in their name, their influence is woven deeply into the fabric of global power.

Waltons

As family fortunes go, none shine brighter than the Waltons, who have reclaimed their throne as the wealthiest dynasty on Earth, their vast empire ballooning to an astounding $432.4 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Still, the path to fortune is rarely without its perils. For four of these billionaires, recent industry headwinds chipped at their towering net worths, yet even setbacks could not contain their rise.

As a collective force, these women defied odds, their combined wealth surging.

Ambition, strategy

But these fortunes did not simply materialise from thin air. Behind the numbers lies ambition, sharp strategy, and unshakable resolve. These women do not merely own wealth—they command it, shaping industries, economies, and entire global dynamics with the force of their vision and influence.