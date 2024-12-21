Dubai: Today brings a refreshing touch of pleasant weather, with clear skies and scattered clouds — a trend expected to continue into Sunday.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), Sunday's forecast promises a dynamic shift in the skies. Expect partly cloudy conditions, with some areas turning cloudy and dusty at times. There's also a chance of light rainfall, especially over the islands, as well as parts of the Northern and coastal regions.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday is 28.1°C in Dhudna, Fujairah at 12.45pm.

Light to moderate Northwesterly winds will sweep across the area, becoming fresher over the sea, reaching speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h.