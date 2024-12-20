Saturday: Rain and cooler breezes

Saturday’s weather will be partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over islands and northern and eastern regions, bringing a chance of light rain.

Humidity levels will rise during the night and into Sunday morning, increasing the likelihood of light fog in some interior areas. Winds will range between 10 and 20 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h. Coastal waters will vary from calm to moderately rough, with the Arabian Gulf becoming choppy at night.

Sunday: Cloudier skies and scattered showers

Sunday will bring cloudier conditions, with the possibility of rain over islands and coastal areas. Dusty weather may reduce visibility in some regions.

Nighttime humidity will persist, leading to the potential for light fog in inland areas by Monday morning. Winds are expected to pick up over the sea, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/h, causing moderate to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf.

Monday: Spotty rainfall continues

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies, with occasional light rain over northern and coastal regions. Humid conditions will linger overnight into Tuesday, creating another chance for light fog in interior areas. The sea will remain moderate to light in the Arabian Gulf, while conditions in the Oman Sea are forecast to stay calm.

Tuesday: Rain lingers ahead of midweek

Rain clouds are likely to persist into Tuesday, particularly over islands and coastal regions. Increased humidity during the night and early Wednesday morning may result in foggy conditions inland.

Winds will remain mild but may gust up to 35 km/h. Sea conditions will stay moderate in the Arabian Gulf, turning rough briefly by early Wednesday.