RTA completes traffic upgrades at key Dubai intersection

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a significant expansion at the intersection of Omar bin Al Khattab Street and Al Maktoum Street, covering a stretch of 500 metres.

The project introduces a dedicated lane for vehicles travelling from the Clock Tower Roundabout towards Al Khaleej Street and an additional lane for traffic moving from Al Khaleej Street to the Clock Tower via Omar bin Al Khattab Street.

Furthermore, the storage capacity of the dedicated lane from Al Khaleej Street to Omar bin Al Khattab Street, leading to Naif Street, has been enhanced to accommodate more vehicles and streamline traffic flow.

These upgrades, aimed at improving accessibility and reducing congestion, increase the intersection’s capacity by over 20% and cut average delay times during evening peak hours by 47%, from 160 seconds to just 75 seconds.

The improvements align with RTA’s commitment to operational efficiency, enhanced traffic flow, and prioritising road user safety across Dubai. They reflect the authority’s vision of achieving seamless and sustainable mobility.