Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a fare reduction for the Dubai ‘Bus-On-Demand’ service in the Business Bay area, effective December 20.

This initiative aligns with RTA’s broader strategy to enhance Dubai’s public transport network, improve the integration of various transportation modes, and encourage greater use of efficient and punctual buses.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, explained: “Despite the high demand for this service in Business Bay, we have decided to lower the fare from Dh5 to Dh2 to make it more affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the community. In addition, we plan to expand the service to cover 10 areas by the end of the first half of 2025, with a fleet of 41 buses.”

Traffic flow

He noted that that the fare reduction for the Bus-On-Demand service in Business Bay will help improve traffic flow and contribute to smoother mobility in this bustling area. “We expect this initiative to drive even greater usage of public transport, especially as it enhances connectivity between adjacent areas. This will make travel faster and safer, while also strengthening the overall integration of our public transport network,” he added.

How does it work

The Bus-On-Demand service operates via the Dubai Bus On-Demand app, allowing passengers torequest a ride, select their route, and pay directly through the app. The service connects designated areas using small buses, offering a convenient and flexible solution for first- and last-mile connectivity, filling the gap between residential areas and nearby public transport stations.