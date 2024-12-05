Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai on Thursday reported that public transport ridership during the 53rd Eid Al Etihad holidays from November 30 to December 3 reached 8,001,724 riders.

Dubai Metro’s Red and Green lines transported 3,037,883 riders, while the tram carried 122,668 riders. The RTA had announced an extension of one hour for Dubai Metro operations over the weekend and on Monday to cater to riders over the holidays.

Public buses served 1,662,134 riders over the two days, and marine transport of various types ferried 341,420 riders. E-hail vehicles accommodated 617,593 riders, shared transport means were used by 4,536 riders, and Taxis lifted 2,215,490 riders.