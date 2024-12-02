Fujairah: Fujairah Police have arrested 13 motorists for performing stunts in violation of the regulations covering the Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
The arrests were made in Al Faqeet area of the emirate, and the group of 13 has been referred to Public Prosecution.
The drivers were accused of not only endangered their own lives, but also posing a significant risk to public safety, police said.
The General Command of Fujairah Police also arrested the owner of a camp and several others who were celebrating Eid Al Etihad inappropriately using sprays.
The General Command of Fujairah Police warned visitors to tourist areas against using spray tools, water cannons, or similar items, emphasising that these actions pose a threat to the safety of individuals.
The General Command of Fujairah Police clarified in a post on its official account on the X platform that it will deal firmly with violators and refer them to Public Prosecution, as these actions are classified as crimes that involve endangering the lives of others and threatening their safety.
The General Command called on the public to adhere to the laws and regulations in force in the emirate.
The rules include ban on the use of recreational spray tools, noisy activities, carrying wild animals or the use of motorcycles and fireworks dangerously, as well as filming or publishing any content that violates public morals.
The police emphasised the necessity of respecting family privacy, avoiding youth gatherings in residential areas, adhering to the proper use of the national flag, respecting others, and not causing them inconvenience. They pointed out that many areas are under surveillance using drones to ensure safety and enforce the laws.