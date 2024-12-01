Abu Dhabi: As the UAE celebrates its 53rd Eid Al Etihad, Abu Dhabi is preparing to host a series of spectacular fireworks displays, with even more dazzling shows this year. This year promises even more dazzling shows.
With a two-day holiday on Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3, most residents will enjoy a four-day long weekend to fully immerse themselves in the festivities.
A festive celebration
This year in Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will feature a vibrant blend of cultural performances, traditional arts, and modern entertainment. The event will culminate in stunning fireworks and drone shows lighting up the night sky. Yas Island and Saadiyat Island will also host a range of activities, from thrilling rides to cultural performances, promising an unforgettable National Day celebration.
Eid Al Etihad in UAE
- Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival hosts mega Eid Al Etihad events
- Revealed: Eid Al Etihad festivities at Abu Dhabi’s Yas, Saadiyat islands
- Dubai: Burj Khalifa spectacle to be different from today
- 70-abra parade, other festivities lined up for Eid Al Etihad in Dubai
- Eid Al Etihad gift: Dubai rolls out free Wi-Fi at bus stations
Where to watch the fireworks
The Abu Dhabi Media Office has shared a list of 11 locations across the emirate where residents and visitors can enjoy the Eid Al Etihad 53 fireworks displays. Explore these prime spots in Abu Dhabi for fireworks displays, along with a range of entertainment and cultural activities, including concerts and traditional folk performances.
Eid Al Etihad celebrations
- Eid Al Etihad in Dubai: Six ways to join the festivities (for free!)
- Revealed: Eid Al Etihad festivities at Abu Dhabi’s Yas, Saadiyat islands
- Attention commuters: Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus routes temporarily diverted for Eid Al Etihad
- RTA announces Dubai Metro extended hours, free parking for UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad
- Photos: UAE gears up for 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations
Here’s where to see the fireworks in Abu Dhabi for the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad:
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Corniche
- Date: December 2, 2024
- Time: 9 pm
Emirates Palace
- Date: December 2, 2024
- Time: 9 pm
Al Maryah Island
- December 2-3, 2024
- Time: 9 pm
Marsana, Al Hudayriyat Island
- Date: December 2, 2024
- Time: 9 pm
Yas Island
Yas Bay Waterfront
- Date: December 2, 2024
- Time: 9 pm
Yas Marina
- Date: December 2, 2024
- Time: 9 pm
Yas Marina Circuit
- Date: December 2, 2024
- Time: 9 pm
Al Ain
Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium
- Date: December 2, 2024
- Time: 9 pm
Al Dhafra
Madinat Zayed Public Park
- Date: December 2, 2024
- Time: 9 pm
Al Mugheira Beach
- Date: December 2, 2024
- Time: 9 pm
Ghiyathi
- Date: December 2, 2024
- Time: 9 pm