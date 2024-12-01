A festive celebration

This year in Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will feature a vibrant blend of cultural performances, traditional arts, and modern entertainment. The event will culminate in stunning fireworks and drone shows lighting up the night sky. Yas Island and Saadiyat Island will also host a range of activities, from thrilling rides to cultural performances, promising an unforgettable National Day celebration.

Where to watch the fireworks

The Abu Dhabi Media Office has shared a list of 11 locations across the emirate where residents and visitors can enjoy the Eid Al Etihad 53 fireworks displays. Explore these prime spots in Abu Dhabi for fireworks displays, along with a range of entertainment and cultural activities, including concerts and traditional folk performances.

Here’s where to see the fireworks in Abu Dhabi for the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad:

Abu Dhabi

UAE residents can watch amazing fireworks display in different locations including the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Abu Dhabi Corniche

Date: December 2, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Emirates Palace

Date: December 2, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Al Maryah Island

December 2-3, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Marsana, Al Hudayriyat Island

Date: December 2, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Yas Island

Saadiyat and Yas Islands celebrate Eid Al Etihad with fireworks and festivities.

Yas Bay Waterfront

Date: December 2, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Yas Marina

Date: December 2, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Yas Marina Circuit

Date: December 2, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Al Ain

The fireworks will be held at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday at 9pm

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium

Date: December 2, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Al Dhafra

A stunning fireworks show will illuminate Al Dhafra. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Madinat Zayed Public Park

Date: December 2, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Al Mugheira Beach

Date: December 2, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Ghiyathi