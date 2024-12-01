ZAYED FEST
UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad: Most residents will enjoy a four-day weekend to join the festivities. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: As the UAE celebrates its 53rd Eid Al Etihad, Abu Dhabi is preparing to host a series of spectacular fireworks displays, with even more dazzling shows this year. This year promises even more dazzling shows.

With a two-day holiday on Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3, most residents will enjoy a four-day long weekend to fully immerse themselves in the festivities.

A festive celebration

This year in Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will feature a vibrant blend of cultural performances, traditional arts, and modern entertainment. The event will culminate in stunning fireworks and drone shows lighting up the night sky. Yas Island and Saadiyat Island will also host a range of activities, from thrilling rides to cultural performances, promising an unforgettable National Day celebration.

Where to watch the fireworks

The Abu Dhabi Media Office has shared a list of 11 locations across the emirate where residents and visitors can enjoy the Eid Al Etihad 53 fireworks displays. Explore these prime spots in Abu Dhabi for fireworks displays, along with a range of entertainment and cultural activities, including concerts and traditional folk performances.

Here’s where to see the fireworks in Abu Dhabi for the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad: 

Abu Dhabi

UAE residents can watch amazing fireworks display in different locations including the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Abu Dhabi Corniche

  • Date: December 2, 2024
  • Time: 9 pm

Emirates Palace

  • Date: December 2, 2024
  • Time: 9 pm

Al Maryah Island

  • December 2-3, 2024
  • Time: 9 pm

Marsana, Al Hudayriyat Island

  • Date: December 2, 2024
  • Time: 9 pm

Yas Island

20220710 fireworks
Saadiyat and Yas Islands celebrate Eid Al Etihad with fireworks and festivities.

Yas Bay Waterfront

  • Date: December 2, 2024
  • Time: 9 pm

Yas Marina

  • Date: December 2, 2024
  • Time: 9 pm

Yas Marina Circuit

  • Date: December 2, 2024
  • Time: 9 pm

Al Ain

Eid Al-Fitr Fireworks at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium
The fireworks will be held at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday at 9pm

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium

  • Date: December 2, 2024
  • Time: 9 pm

Al Dhafra

EID AL ETIHAD- PIC 5-1732880932433
A stunning fireworks show will illuminate Al Dhafra. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Madinat Zayed Public Park

  • Date: December 2, 2024
  • Time: 9 pm

Al Mugheira Beach

  • Date: December 2, 2024
  • Time: 9 pm

Ghiyathi

  • Date: December 2, 2024
  • Time: 9 pm