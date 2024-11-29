December 1

• Location -Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

• Timings – from 8pm

December 2

• Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

• Timings – 9.10pm

• Location – Fireworks behind the Hatta Sign

• Timings – 8pm

December 3

• Location – Al Seef

• Timings – 9pm

2. Celebrate Emirati culture for free at Expo City Dubai

The Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City will host a free, open-to-everyone, community event to celebrate the UAE’s traditions.

Date: December 1

• Timings – 1pm to 7pm

Activities

• Two performances of Al Etihad Symphony by the Firdaus Orchestra.

• Al Ayyala cultural performance – a traditional Emirati dance featuring men and boys moving in synchrony with thin bamboo canes to a steady drumbeat.

• Meet and greet with Expo mascots Rashid and Latifa.

• Emirati-themed activity stations.

• Complimentary entry to the Harvest Festival, which includes a farmers’ market, engaging children’s workshops, live music and family friendly entertainment.

Getting there

• By car - Visitors can park in the Terra Public Parking area. Use the Expo Road (E77) off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) or Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (D54), following the signs for Expo City parking.

• By Dubai Metro - The most convenient way is the Dubai Metro Red Line to the Expo 2020 station.

3. Traditional Emirati entertainment at malls

During the long weekend, malls across Dubai will showcase cultural performances, adding a festive touch to the shopping experience.

Look out for

• Al Ayyala and Al Harbia performances – folkloric dances and music representing Emirati heritage.

• Yola bands – traditional male performances where synchronised movements of hands and heads accompany rhythmic Arabic music.

4. Free cultural activities at Al Shindagha Museum

Dubai’s Al Shindagha Museum will host a variety of cultural and interactive activities to celebrate Eid Al Etihad.

What to expect

• Performances and marching bands.

• Cultural and literary events.

• Interactive workshops on local heritage and traditional demonstrations.

Details

• Dates - November 28 to December 3

• Timings - 4pm to 11pm

• Admission - Free for outdoor activities.

Located in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, the UAE’s largest open-air heritage museum offers visitors insights into Dubai’s traditional lifestyle from the 19th century to the 1970s, before its transformation into today’s modern metropolis.

5. Free entry at Etihad Museum

Join the festivities at the Etihad Museum as it hosts special activities to mark 53 years of the UAE. The Eid Al Etihad celebrations will showcase the nation’s founding values, including hospitality, unity, tolerance, art, culture, heritage, tradition, innovation, and sustainability. Visitors can look forward to engaging interactive experiences, captivating live performances, unique workshops, and delicious offerings from local food and beverage (F&B) vendors.

• Dates – December 1 to 3

• Timings - 5pm to 9pm

• Admission - Free entry, no registration required.

The Etihad Museum is situated at the historic site where the UAE was founded in 1971: the Union House, where the constitution was signed. The museum offers visitors an insightful journey into the contemporary history of the UAE, highlighting the pivotal events that led to the unification of the Emirates in 1971.

6. Al Etihad parade with Dubai Police marching band

Don’t miss the Al Etihad Parade at City Walk, which will highlight Emirati culture through traditional dances and performances, creating a carnival-like atmosphere for visitors. Expect to see the Dubai Police Marching Band, horse-mounted officers from the Dubai Police, students from the Dubai Police Academy amongst the participants scheduled to be a part of this parade.

Details: