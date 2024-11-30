Abu Dhabi: Saadiyat and Yas islands in Abu Dhabi are celebrating the 53rd Eid Al Etihad with cultural, entertainment, and artistic events, alongside fireworks displays, dining experiences, and adventures.

From December 1 to 4, Manarat Al Saadiyat, in partnership with the Curated Playlist initiative, will highlight local culture through curated activities and pop-up showcases. Guests can explore shopping experiences featuring Emirati craftsmanship, Middle Eastern designs, and a selection of fashion and beauty products.

The event features over 70 brands, including 20 Emirati labels, providing products such as ready-to-wear fashion, children’s apparel, luxury and contemporary jewellery, beauty products, and skincare.

During the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, entry to all facilities in Saadiyat Island is free from 3pm to 11pm. Visitors can enjoy complimentary access to the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, offering a chance to explore exhibitions and artworks that showcase art and culture.

Yas Island

Yas Island will host fireworks displays at Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina Circuit. Exclusive offers across hotels and attractions will also be available.

Moreover, visitors can enjoy traditional performances such as the Ayala dance at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island, and CLYMB Abu Dhabi.