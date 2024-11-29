Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free public parking and extension of Dubai Metro’s operating hours for the UAE’ 53rd Eid Al Etihad (National Day) holidays.

“All public parking will be free of charge (except multi-storey parking) from Monday, December 2, until the end of Tuesday, December 3,” the authority said on Friday.

RTA has announced an extension of one hour for Dubai Metro operations on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and announced the following working hours.

Saturday, November 30: 5am– 1am next day

Sunday, December 1: 8am – 1am next day

Monday, December 2: 5am– 1am next day

Tuesday, December 3: 5am – 12 midnight

On regular days, Dubai Metro is open from 5am to 12am from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday. It is operational from 5am to 1am on Friday and from 8am to 12am on Sunday.