Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Thursday announced that four of its public beaches in the emirate will be reserved exclusively for families during the 53rd Eid Al Etihad holiday, from November 30 to December 3. The designated beaches include Jumeirah Beach 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, and Umm Suqeim 2.
Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, Director of Public Beaches and Waterways Department at Dubai Municipality stated: “Dedicating public beaches in Dubai to families only during the Union Day holiday aims to regulate the number of visitors to the beaches, which witness a large influx during public holidays and festivals. It also seeks to provide families with the opportunity to enjoy Dubai’s beaches during the holiday — one of the best tourist destinations in the emirate.”
He added: “This initiative reflects the Municipality’s commitment to creating an attractive city with integrated recreational and tourism facilities that are family-friendly and aligned with our goal of enhancing quality of life and well-being for residents and visitors alike.”
Safety and rescue team
To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for families, Dubai Municipality has deployed an integrated safety and rescue team comprising 135 highly qualified personnel, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to enhance rescue operations and maintain the highest standards of safety. Additionally, a 60-member field supervisory team has been assigned to oversee beach operations and ensure their smooth execution throughout the holiday period.
In collaboration with strategic partners, Dubai Municipality will closely monitor all beach operations to enhance the comfort and well-being of families.
As part of its mandate, Dubai Municipality oversees the management of canals and public beaches in the emirate, while continuously developing infrastructure and providing cutting-edge services and facilities. “This ensures a superior recreational experience for residents, tourists, and families, contributing to their happiness and well-being,” the civic body stated.