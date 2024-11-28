Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Thursday announced that four of its public beaches in the emirate will be reserved exclusively for families during the 53rd Eid Al Etihad holiday, from November 30 to December 3. The designated beaches include Jumeirah Beach 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, and Umm Suqeim 2.

Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, Director of Public Beaches and Waterways Department at Dubai Municipality stated: “Dedicating public beaches in Dubai to families only during the Union Day holiday aims to regulate the number of visitors to the beaches, which witness a large influx during public holidays and festivals. It also seeks to provide families with the opportunity to enjoy Dubai’s beaches during the holiday — one of the best tourist destinations in the emirate.”