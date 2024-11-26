Dubai: Get ready for overcast skies and rainy weather this week, rain is expected in some parts of the UAE on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather alert, indicating that rain will hit parts of Abu Dhabi, late night on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, rainy conditions may extend to the coastal areas of Dubai, Sharjah and other emirates, before moving towards Ras Al Khaimah.

NCM issued rain alert for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Image Credit: ncm.ae

Weather from Wednesday night until Friday

"Clouds amount increase gradually from late night Wednesday over Western areas and move toward coasts and islands, and over some Northern and Eastern areas with a chance of rainfall on Thursday," the weather alert read.

"The cloud cover will decrease gradually on Friday, by noon time, with a drop in temperatures."

According to an NCM expert, this will be caused by, "the influence of an extension of surface low pressure, from the east over the country, coinciding with upper air low pressure associated with a relatively cold air mass and upper air jet stream from the West, which causes the development of clouds over scattered areas of the country."

Expect strong winds at times. "The wind direction will be Northeasterly becoming Northwesterly or Southeasterly, at times. These winds will be strong especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand over land reducing horizontal visibility," the NCM warned.