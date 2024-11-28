Traffic enhancements on Beirut Street also include the addition of a storage lane at the intersection of Baghdad Street and Beirut Street to accommodate increased traffic volumes and facilitate smoother movement at the traffic signal.

These upgrades reduce travel time along Beirut Street heading towards the Airport Tunnel, as well as from Beirut Street to Baghdad Street and onwards to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The improvements benefit residents and visitors of nearby areas in both directions, including Muhaisnah, Al Qusais, Al Twar, and Al Qusais Industrial Area.

The recent expansion of Beirut Street directly increases the street’s capacity from 4,500 to 6,000 vehicles per hour in the northbound direction. This measure optimises traffic flow and reduces delays during evening peak hours along the stretch from Al Nahda Street to Amman Street, cutting travel time by over 30 per cent and reducing the journey duration from 18 minutes to just 12 minutes.

The current expansion is part of a series of quick traffic solutions planned for 2024, spanning over 72 locations across Dubai.