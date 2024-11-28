Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic improvements on Beirut Street, adding a lane along a 3km stretch from its intersection with Al Nahda Street to Amman Street in the northbound direction.
The upgrades align with the city’s sustainable urban growth and rising population, reaffirming RTA’s commitment to enhancing the profile of Dubai as a global leader in quality of life and well-being.
Traffic enhancements on Beirut Street also include the addition of a storage lane at the intersection of Baghdad Street and Beirut Street to accommodate increased traffic volumes and facilitate smoother movement at the traffic signal.
These upgrades reduce travel time along Beirut Street heading towards the Airport Tunnel, as well as from Beirut Street to Baghdad Street and onwards to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The improvements benefit residents and visitors of nearby areas in both directions, including Muhaisnah, Al Qusais, Al Twar, and Al Qusais Industrial Area.
The recent expansion of Beirut Street directly increases the street’s capacity from 4,500 to 6,000 vehicles per hour in the northbound direction. This measure optimises traffic flow and reduces delays during evening peak hours along the stretch from Al Nahda Street to Amman Street, cutting travel time by over 30 per cent and reducing the journey duration from 18 minutes to just 12 minutes.
The current expansion is part of a series of quick traffic solutions planned for 2024, spanning over 72 locations across Dubai.
These initiatives are guided by four key data inputs, analysed in real-time: traffic studies, control centre data, public suggestions, and field observations conducted by specialised teams.