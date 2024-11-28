Lost and not allowed to search: $720m worth of bitcoins
His girlfriend dumped a hard disk containing the key to 'some bitcoins' he minted in a New Port landfill. He can’t blame her, because he had asked her to tidy up the place. This was in 2013. The 8,000 bitcoins, which he says the key in the hard disk will lead him to, are now worth a staggering 569 million pounds, or roughly $720million. He is fighting a losing battle against the Newport Council in Wales which has repeatedly denied his request to search the rubbish pile for the fortune.
New lane cuts travel time on this Dubai street by 30%
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic improvements on Beirut Street, adding a lane along a 3km stretch from its intersection with Al Nahda Street to Amman Street in the northbound direction. The upgrades align with the city’s sustainable urban growth and rising population, reaffirming RTA’s commitment to enhancing the profile of Dubai as a global leader in quality of life and well-being.
Salik offers its first services outside Dubai
Salik, the DFM-listed toll-gate operator, is extending its services beyond Dubai. It has entered a deal with Parkonic, one of the UAE's biggest privately-owned parking operator, whereby the latter will integrate Salik's eWallet system. The eWallet will be introduced to the 107 locations Parkonic operates and 'any other future locations it may operate in the UAE'.
Unpaid staff demands travel ban against employer
Question: I have now discovered that the company is closed and benefits remain unsettled. What is the appropriate action to be taken against the employer to claim my rights? Can I urgently demand travel ban against the employer and file a lawsuit against the company?