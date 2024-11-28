Lost and not allowed to search: $720m worth of bitcoins

His girlfriend dumped a hard disk containing the key to 'some bitcoins' he minted in a New Port landfill. He can’t blame her, because he had asked her to tidy up the place. This was in 2013. The 8,000 bitcoins, which he says the key in the hard disk will lead him to, are now worth a staggering 569 million pounds, or roughly $720million. He is fighting a losing battle against the Newport Council in Wales which has repeatedly denied his request to search the rubbish pile for the fortune.