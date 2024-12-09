Manila: After a 20-year hiatus, Air France has revived its non-stop service connecting Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Manila-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

This marks the airline’s return to the Philippine capital on Sunday (December 8, 2024) as part of its growing Asian network, even as the French embassy has expanded its diplomatic services in Manila and Cebu.

On Monday (December 9, 2024), France also marked the official inauguration of its new embassy at Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 in Makati City. This milestone underscores European nation's commitment to enhancing its diplomatic presence and bilateral ties with the Asean country.

The ceremony was attended by French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel, Philippine Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ariel Peñaranda, Makati Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo, and Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala II.

Ambassadors from EU-member states and French Secretary General for Europe and Foreign Affairs Anne-Marie Descôtes also graced the occasion, highlighting the event's significance.

In January 2024, the embassy moved to its new premise on the 21st floor of Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2, at the corner of Paseo de Roxas and Makati Avenue, to improve public services and provide better working conditions for its expanding team, which now includes a newly-established defence mission.

Enhanced visa services in Manila, Cebu

France has also upgraded its visa application services in the Philippines. On December 15, 2023, the French Embassy opened its new visa application center in Manila.

Shortly thereafter, in March 2024, a visa centre was launched in Cebu City to serve residents of Cebu and nearby provinces, eliminating the need to travel to Manila for visa applications.

The Cebu visa center, managed by TLScontact, is located at the 12th floor of Latitude Corporate Center in Cebu Business Park.

Paris-Manila direct flight revival

The Air France flight took off on December 7, 2024, using the Airbus A350-900, and landed on December 8. Air France will now operate three direct flights weekly—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays—offering the following:

34 Business Class seats

24 Premium Economy seats

266 Economy seats

Discover Manila Manila, the capital of the Philippines, blends history and modernity. Visitors can explore colonial landmarks like Fort Santiago and San Agustin Church, as well as enjoy the city’s unique culinary offerings.



The Philippines, with its 7,600+ islands, is also home to stunning beaches, turquoise lagoons, and breathtaking rice terraces.

Flight schedule (local time):

AF208: Departs Paris at 11:20 PM (Mon, Wed, Sat), arrives in Manila at 7:30 PM (next day).

AF209: Departs Manila at 9:50 PM (Tue, Thu, Sun), arrives in Paris at 5:50 AM (next day).

Connecting Asia and Europe

Air France works with KLM to offer seamless connections. KLM flies from Amsterdam to Manila four times a week (Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun). Together, they provide daily flights to Manila.

Manila, the capital of the Philippines, blends history and modernity. Visitors can explore colonial landmarks like Fort Santiago and San Agustin Church, as well as enjoy the city’s unique culinary offerings. The Philippines, with its 7,600+ islands, is also home to stunning beaches, turquoise lagoons, and breathtaking rice terraces.

Other Air France destinations in Asia

This winter, Air France also serves: