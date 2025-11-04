Dubai Police secure 92.3 million travellers, 2.88 million tonnes of cargo at Dubai Airports in 2024

The department also reported 12,718 seizures last year involving prohibited items
Dubai: The General Department of Airport Security at Dubai Police set a new benchmark in 2024, ensuring the safety of 92.3 million passengers travelling through and transiting via Dubai International Airport — maintaining its record for the 11th consecutive year. The department also secured 2.88 million tonnes of air cargo, underscoring its world-class efficiency and leadership in global aviation security.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the Airport Security Department exemplifies specialized security excellence, supported by advanced technology, qualified personnel, and extensive expertise.
“The department operates as a comprehensive, modern security system that guarantees safe and efficient movement for millions of passengers and vast volumes of air cargo each year,” Lieutenant General Al Marri said.
Lieutenant General added that Dubai International Airport reflects the emirate’s vision to remain a leading global aviation hub, connecting East and West while driving international trade and economic growth. “Despite global challenges, Dubai continues to achieve record numbers in both travel and cargo, proving the strength of its infrastructure and operational systems,” he said.
Lieutenant General Al Marri highlighted that Dubai Police has long prioritized airport security, deploying smart systems and innovative strategies that ensure comfort and safety for travellers. These efforts, he said, align with both national and international civil aviation standards, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a secure and sustainable global transport hub.
The remarks came during his annual inspection visit to the General Department of Airport Security. He was accompanied by Major General Harib Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs; Major General Marwan Jalfar, Assistant Commandant for Ports Affairs; and several senior officers, including Brigadier Expert Hamid Al Hashimi, Director of the General Department of Airport Security.
The department achieved a 100% performance rate for the fourth consecutive year across 92 strategic, key, and operational indicators, reflecting the effectiveness of its comprehensive security systems. It also maintained 100% compliance with both national and international aviation security standards, according to internal and external audit reports.
This performance, officials noted, demonstrates the department’s full adherence to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) standards.
During the visit, Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed the achievements of the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre, which has earned three international accreditations from ICAO, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and Airports Council International (ACI). It also holds three national accreditations from the GCAA and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and five technical accreditations from leading global firms in security inspection systems.
The Centre employs 79 certified trainers, including specialists in screening systems, hazardous materials, and assistance for people of determination. It operates five advanced laboratories for training on inspection systems and runs nine ICAO-accredited programmes under ISO-certified procedures.
In 2024 alone, the centre trained 42,451 employees through its Smart Training Platform, certified 2,844 inspectors, and delivered programmes to over 23,000 staff from partner institutions. ICAO recently recognised the centre as one of the world’s best-performing aviation security training centres.
The department also reported 12,718 seizures last year involving prohibited items, handled according to established security procedures. In addition, Dubai Police secured 35 external events related to inspection and field operations.
Strategy 2025–2033
Looking ahead, the department unveiled its 2025–2033 strategic plan, designed to strengthen national aviation security and prepare for the Al Maktoum International Airport expansion. The strategy aims to develop integrated smart systems, enhance readiness, and build capabilities that keep pace with technological advancements in global aviation.
At the end of his visit, Al Marri commended the team for their dedication and professionalism. He encouraged officers to continue proposing innovative initiatives that enhance airport safety and sustainability.
“Aviation security remains a national priority,” Lieutenant General Al Marri said. “Dubai Police will continue advancing its smart security systems to keep our airports at the forefront of global excellence.”
