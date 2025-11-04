Dubai Police secure 92.3 million travellers, 2.88 million tonnes of cargo at Dubai Airports in 2024

Dubai : The General Department of Airport Security at Dubai Police set a new benchmark in 2024, ensuring the safety of 92.3 million passengers travelling through and transiting via Dubai International Airport — maintaining its record for the 11th consecutive year. The department also secured 2.88 million tonnes of air cargo, underscoring its world-class efficiency and leadership in global aviation security.

Lieutenant General added that Dubai International Airport reflects the emirate’s vision to remain a leading global aviation hub, connecting East and West while driving international trade and economic growth. “Despite global challenges, Dubai continues to achieve record numbers in both travel and cargo, proving the strength of its infrastructure and operational systems,” he said.

The remarks came during his annual inspection visit to the General Department of Airport Security. He was accompanied by Major General Harib Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs; Major General Marwan Jalfar, Assistant Commandant for Ports Affairs; and several senior officers, including Brigadier Expert Hamid Al Hashimi, Director of the General Department of Airport Security.

The department achieved a 100% performance rate for the fourth consecutive year across 92 strategic, key, and operational indicators, reflecting the effectiveness of its comprehensive security systems. It also maintained 100% compliance with both national and international aviation security standards, according to internal and external audit reports.

During the visit, Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed the achievements of the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre, which has earned three international accreditations from ICAO, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and Airports Council International (ACI). It also holds three national accreditations from the GCAA and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and five technical accreditations from leading global firms in security inspection systems.

