Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed inspects Dubai International Airport

Dubai International Airport registered passenger growth of 2.3 per cent, taking total traffic to 46 million for the first half of 2025 — a figure representing the busiest six months ever recorded at DXB. In January alone, the airport served 8.5 million individuals. As international travel shows a strong rebound and a packed calendar of events draws additional arrivals, forecasts suggest volumes will continue to rise. This trend further entrenches Dubai’s role as an international standard-setter for aviation operations and a key transit crossroads.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, made a site inspection of Dubai International Airport (DXB). His visit aimed to scrutinise how government agencies are adapting to surging passenger numbers and to examine operational standards on the ground. Senior officials accompanied Sheikh Mansoor as he moved through central functions led by Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Customs, and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. He maintained that close coordination and swift processes anchor Dubai's global profile in aviation safety and passenger management. He pointed out that rapid customs throughput remains central to maintaining Dubai's competitive standing.

Sheikh Mansoor attributed this position to decisive leadership. He referenced the strategic outlook of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, describing it as pivotal in placing Dubai at the forefront of the aviation industry. The sector has become integral to the emirate’s economic blueprint and contributes directly to objectives laid out in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. He also recognised the continuing influence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, whose direction supports both ongoing innovation and operational quality across Dubai’s aviation institutions. This guidance, Sheikh Mansoor noted, has fostered a system that incorporates both technological advancement and security.

These priorities, in line with leadership directives, reinforce Dubai’s model for global service and future capability. Omar Ali Salem Al Adidi, Secretary General of the Dubai Border Security Council, stated that such visits form part of continuous initiatives to build border security and tighten cooperation among government bodies at all entry points. He noted that the focus remains on advanced risk management, fuelled by cutting-edge technologies, especially as DXB’s passenger numbers increase. This rise continues to signal Dubai’s place as a principal point of entry for international movement and global transit.

The appraisal underscored the significance of digital tools and collective action. According to Sheikh Mansoor, the sector’s achievements arise from partnership across agencies and reflect Dubai’s ability to rapidly implement digital advancements in airport and aviation service management. This direction matches a strategic ambition aimed at consolidating Dubai’s role as a hub for international travel, commerce, and logistics. He confirmed that investment in next-generation digital solutions and new working practices remains a priority for upholding exacting standards of safety, effectiveness, and traveller satisfaction.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.