GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai launches digital licensing system for airport security screeners

Initiative ensures compliance with global standards and boosts aviation security

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai launches digital licensing system for airport security screeners

Dubai: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), in partnership with Dubai Police, has rolled out a new Digital Security Screener Licensing System for airport security staff.

The initiative is designed to strengthen aviation safety, align with global standards, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading international aviation hub.

Strengthening aviation security

The new licensing system introduces advanced digital processes to certify security screeners at Dubai airports, ensuring compliance with both national and international aviation security standards.

Officials say the project reflects the emirate’s commitment to adopting smart technologies, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring the sustainability of aviation security.

The initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and boosts international confidence in the emirate’s aviation system, which already ranks among the most advanced worldwide.

Senior officials attend launch

The launch ceremony was attended by Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the DCAA; Major General Harib Al Shamsi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Obaid Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Aviation Security and Accident Investigation Sector; Ahmad Belqaizi, Executive Director of the Aviation Safety and Environment Sector; Major General Marwan Julfar, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Port Affairs; and Brigadier Hamed Al Hashmi, Acting Director of the General Department of Airport Security, alongside senior officials from both sides.

Commitment to global standards

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi said the launch marks a milestone in strengthening Dubai’s aviation security ecosystem.

“The Digital Security Screener Licensing System embodies our firm commitment to compliance with the highest security standards,” he said. “It integrates smart systems and modern technologies to boost efficiency, enhance sustainability, and reinforce international confidence in Dubai’s aviation sector. This achievement highlights the value of institutional cooperation with Dubai Police, in line with the Government of Dubai’s vision for the future.”

Innovation and readiness

Major General Harib Al Shamsi emphasised that maintaining Dubai’s global standing in aviation requires constant innovation and resilience.

“Innovation in the security system is essential to keeping pace with rapid changes in the aviation industry,” he said. “With our partners, we are committed to advancing technical capabilities, specialised training, and global best practices to ensure readiness. Our aim is to present a security model that sets a benchmark regionally and globally.”

Showcasing advanced systems

During the event, participants were briefed on a range of pioneering technologies and security programmes already in use at Dubai airports.

Both entities stressed their shared role in building an integrated security ecosystem that aligns with Dubai’s long-term vision of safety, operational excellence, and global connectivity.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiDubai AirportsDubai travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The victim’s family demanded Dh500,000 in compensation for financial, emotional, and psychological damages

Dubai driver kills woman in brake-accelerator confusion

2m read
Ebtisam Al Beiti has published three books and a fourth one on the way.

Emirati Women’s Day: Author inspires kids with stories

6m read
UAE shoppers have been staring at prices of Dh370 plus for a gram of 22K so far in August. Is that about to change?

Dubai gold price could drop below Dh370

3m read
“Using any literary or artistic work without prior approval from its owner constitutes a breach of the Copyright Protection Law,” the authority said

SR5,000 fine for sharing poems without consent

1m read