Initiative ensures compliance with global standards and boosts aviation security
Dubai: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), in partnership with Dubai Police, has rolled out a new Digital Security Screener Licensing System for airport security staff.
The initiative is designed to strengthen aviation safety, align with global standards, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading international aviation hub.
The new licensing system introduces advanced digital processes to certify security screeners at Dubai airports, ensuring compliance with both national and international aviation security standards.
Officials say the project reflects the emirate’s commitment to adopting smart technologies, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring the sustainability of aviation security.
The initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and boosts international confidence in the emirate’s aviation system, which already ranks among the most advanced worldwide.
The launch ceremony was attended by Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the DCAA; Major General Harib Al Shamsi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Obaid Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Aviation Security and Accident Investigation Sector; Ahmad Belqaizi, Executive Director of the Aviation Safety and Environment Sector; Major General Marwan Julfar, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Port Affairs; and Brigadier Hamed Al Hashmi, Acting Director of the General Department of Airport Security, alongside senior officials from both sides.
Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi said the launch marks a milestone in strengthening Dubai’s aviation security ecosystem.
“The Digital Security Screener Licensing System embodies our firm commitment to compliance with the highest security standards,” he said. “It integrates smart systems and modern technologies to boost efficiency, enhance sustainability, and reinforce international confidence in Dubai’s aviation sector. This achievement highlights the value of institutional cooperation with Dubai Police, in line with the Government of Dubai’s vision for the future.”
Major General Harib Al Shamsi emphasised that maintaining Dubai’s global standing in aviation requires constant innovation and resilience.
“Innovation in the security system is essential to keeping pace with rapid changes in the aviation industry,” he said. “With our partners, we are committed to advancing technical capabilities, specialised training, and global best practices to ensure readiness. Our aim is to present a security model that sets a benchmark regionally and globally.”
During the event, participants were briefed on a range of pioneering technologies and security programmes already in use at Dubai airports.
Both entities stressed their shared role in building an integrated security ecosystem that aligns with Dubai’s long-term vision of safety, operational excellence, and global connectivity.
