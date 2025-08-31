“The Digital Security Screener Licensing System embodies our firm commitment to compliance with the highest security standards,” he said. “It integrates smart systems and modern technologies to boost efficiency, enhance sustainability, and reinforce international confidence in Dubai’s aviation sector. This achievement highlights the value of institutional cooperation with Dubai Police, in line with the Government of Dubai’s vision for the future.”

The launch ceremony was attended by Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the DCAA; Major General Harib Al Shamsi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Obaid Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Aviation Security and Accident Investigation Sector; Ahmad Belqaizi, Executive Director of the Aviation Safety and Environment Sector; Major General Marwan Julfar, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Port Affairs; and Brigadier Hamed Al Hashmi, Acting Director of the General Department of Airport Security, alongside senior officials from both sides.

The initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and boosts international confidence in the emirate’s aviation system, which already ranks among the most advanced worldwide.

During the event, participants were briefed on a range of pioneering technologies and security programmes already in use at Dubai airports.

“Innovation in the security system is essential to keeping pace with rapid changes in the aviation industry,” he said. “With our partners, we are committed to advancing technical capabilities, specialised training, and global best practices to ensure readiness. Our aim is to present a security model that sets a benchmark regionally and globally.”

