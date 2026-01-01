Dubai’s Transport Security ensures smooth, safe start to 2026

Special teams and tech monitored transport for smooth celebrations
Dubai: As the emirate ushered in 2026 with its globally acclaimed New Year celebrations, Dubai’s Transportation Security Department (TSD) played a key role in ensuring the safety and seamless movement of residents and visitors across the city.
Working in close coordination with the Dubai Event Security Committee, the TSD implemented a comprehensive security and mobility plan covering Dubai’s extensive public transport network. The operation was carried out in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Metro operator Keolis MHI, Dubai Tram operator Alstom MHI, and Emaar Properties.
The department deployed specialised teams across 56 Metro stations, 21 Tram stations, 31 Bus stations, 52 marine transport hubs and six Etihad Rail locations to manage the surge in passenger numbers during the festivities.
Security measures included round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, the use of advanced drones to monitor crowd movement, and mobile patrols positioned across key locations to ensure rapid response and operational readiness.
Major General Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of the Transportation Security Department, praised the efforts of personnel involved in the operation.
“I extend my sincere appreciation to all team members who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of these celebrations,” he said. “Their dedication reflects our commitment to safeguarding the public and reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s safest destinations for major international events.”
