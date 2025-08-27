GOLD/FOREX
Breaking barriers, lighting the future: Meet Emirati women powering Dubai Airports

Ahead of Emirati Women’s Day, we celebrate their courage, leadership and vision

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
From left to right: Captain Salima Obaid, Maitha Ahli, Jamila Hassan Al Blooshi; (2nd row) Lt Seham Sultan Almakrei, Alia Abdulla Moosa, Afra AlMansoori; (3rd row) Nour Bin Faris, Hanan Abdulla Hassan and Maitha AlSaffar
From aviation security to legal strategy, airfield lighting to ambulance services, meet Emirati women trailblazers, who demonstrate that dedication, resilience, and vision power every corner of Dubai Airports. Each woman’s story is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to empowering women as leaders and role models shaping the nation’s future. Working across diverse departments at the world’s busiest airport, they share their stories on Emirati Women’s Day.

Opening doors for Emirati women in aviation security

Captain Salima Obaid, Security Supervisor at Dubai Police, has spent 26 years breaking barriers in aviation security. At 18, she became one of the first Emirati women in airport security, facing “scepticism from society and colleagues” alike. Later, she became the first International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)-accredited female trainer. Currently, she leads Terminal 1’s female security team.

“Emirati Women’s Day celebrates breaking boundaries and rewriting expectations. It reminds me that the courage to take the first step can open doors for many more to follow.”

Leading for 30 years with the spirit of Dubai

Wafa Al Shamsi, Senior Manager – Government Partnerships and Airport Community Engagement at Dubai Airports, has spent 30 years building bridges, strengthening collaborations, and shaping an airport community that reflects Dubai’s spirit. “I’ve had the privilege of leading initiatives that not only enhance the guest experience but also reinforce our nation’s position as a world-class aviation hub.”

Marking Emirati Women’s Day, she urged fellow Emirati women to embrace their strength, lead with confidence, and open doors for others. “The sky is open before you, step forward with confidence and make it yours.”

Quiet strength defines her 23-year service

With more than 23 years of service, Hanan Abdulla Hassan has grown from customer service to leading projects and volunteer initiatives.

Success, she pointed out, is not about perfection, but perseverance and heart.
“Emirati Women’s Day is a celebration of the quiet strength that carries us through every role we play – mother, professional, volunteer and leader,” said Hanan, Senior Coordinator at Dubai Taxi Company. “It reminds me that our legacy is measured not only in achievements, but also in the lives we touch and the example we set for the next generation.”

Balancing family and career with resilience

From modest beginnings, Jamila Hassan Al Blooshi, Senior Officer of Inspection, Dubai Customs, has built a career while raising a loving family and contributing to her community and nation.
“Balancing work, family, and volunteering has required planning, flexibility, and teamwork, but each challenge has taught me invaluable lessons about resilience and time management. Over the years, I have realised that true balance is not about perfection but striving to give your best in every area of life,” Jamila said.

Highlighting women as architects of home, nation

Lt Seham Sultan Almakrei has dedicated 20 years to shaping connections at Dubai Airports – rising from a sergeant at passport control to Public Relations Officer at General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs. She has led national celebrations, built partnerships, and mastered the art of progress “one thoughtful action at a time.”
For her, Emirati Women’s Day honours women as “architects” of home and nation. “Every event I coordinate, every initiative I oversee, is part of a greater story: the story of Emirati women shaping a brighter future.”

Care is a calling, not just a role for her

For 21 years, Alia Abdulla Moosa has served at the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) where each day brings new challenges and rewards.

A mother of four, the Specialised Paramedic at DCAS balances family life with saving lives, fuelled by every grateful smile or whispered, ‘thank you’.
“Emirati Women’s Day is a tribute to the courage and selflessness that define our legacy,” she said. “The heart of our nation beats through women who give tirelessly, proving that service is not just a role but a calling.

Safeguarding nation’s skies

In eight years, Maitha AlSaffar has risen from Legal Counsel to Head of Regulatory and Disputes at Dubai Airports, safeguarding its interests and driving growth as a global aviation hub. A proud mother and Mini MBA graduate, she noted that an Emirati woman carries a legacy of resilience, ambition and leadership.
“Seize every opportunity to learn, grow and contribute, for you have the power to shape not only your future but the future of our nation.”

Lighting way for every woman to take off

For the past two years, Afra AlMansoori, Senior Team Leader in Airfield Lighting at Dubai Airports, has lit runways for planes – and for Emirati women ready to soar. After helping shape airport tech for global hubs at Honeywell, she broke barriers as the first woman in airfield engineering at Dubai Airports – her true “calling” and “pride”.

Dubai Airports, she noted, is where her “dreams took flight”.
“Every light I maintain is part of a system that keeps millions moving safely, and being part of that heartbeat is deeply meaningful to me.”

Breaking barriers, shaping future of women

As the Head of HR Business Partner and a member of the inaugural Youth Council at Dubai Airports, Maitha Ahli has led a team of HR generalists to deliver impactful solutions. In the past 8 years, her role has been pivotal in guiding teams through the challenges of the pandemic and beyond.
“We are not only breaking barriers but also building bridges of opportunity and lighting the path for those who will walk after us.”

She proves what’s possible when women lead

Nour Bin Faris, Retail Management Manager at Dubai Airports, embodies ambition and innovation. In 12 years, she has introduced concepts that transform guest experiences into memorable ones. “Let your presence inspire, your work speak volumes, and your dreams guide the next generation.”
For her, Dubai Airports is more than a workplace.
“It is a symbol of what becomes possible when Emirati women lead. The future is yours and it’s already taking flight!”

