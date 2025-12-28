Sharjah Airport prepares for holiday surge with advanced check-in and new lounge

Major operational upgrades rolled out ahead of busiest winter travel period in years
Dubai: Sharjah Airport has announced comprehensive preparations to accommodate the expected influx of passengers during the winter holiday season, rolling out enhanced operational measures to ensure seamless travel experiences.
The airport is urging travellers to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure to avoid any last-minute hassles during the busy period.
Advanced check-in options
To manage the anticipated rise in passenger traffic and flight operations, Sharjah Airport is encouraging travellers to utilise its modern service facilities. Air Arabia passengers can complete their check-in procedures at designated city locations before arriving at the airport, allowing them to proceed directly to immigration upon arrival.
The airport offers multiple convenience features designed to expedite passenger processing, including self-service check-in kiosks, dedicated baggage drop counters in the departure hall, smart gates, fast-track services, and the Hala assistance programme.
Additionally, passengers travelling with Air Arabia and Fly Jinnah now have access to a home check-in service, enabling them to complete all necessary formalities remotely before heading straight to passport control at the terminal.
Enhanced facilities and staffing
The newly opened Al Diyafah Lounge at the departure area's main entrance offers premium comfort and hospitality services to passengers seeking a more relaxed pre-flight experience.
To handle peak-season demand, the airport has bolstered its workforce across all operational departments, ensuring efficient passenger flow and quicker processing times for both departures and arrivals.
These enhancements are part of Sharjah Airport's broader strategy to boost operational efficiency and maintain high service standards as it experiences sustained growth in passenger numbers throughout the winter travel season.
