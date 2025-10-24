Sheikh Hamdan: 'Emirates is a bridge that connects people, cultures, and dreams'

National UAE airline turns 40 tomorrow
As Emirates airline prepares to celebrate its 40th year of excellence, on October 25, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, lauded the carrier.
In a post on X, he wrote: “Forty years ago on 25 October 1985, Emirates took off from Dubai on its first flight to the world. It wasn’t just the beginning of an airline, it was the start of a journey of ambition that never stopped. From two leased aircraft to a fleet of more than 230, from 4 destinations to 152 cities, from 300,000 passengers to over 53 million a year.
“Today, Emirates is not only the world’s best airline, it’s a bridge that connects people, cultures, and dreams.”
He also thanked the Emirates leadership in his post, writing: “To Ahmed bin Saeed and the incredible Emirates team, thank you. Your dedication has made Dubai a global hub of connection and possibility, and your ambition continues to carry us to new heights.”
Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that Emirates has become one of the world’s leading airlines and a key pillar of the UAE’s development, as the carrier marks the 40th anniversary of its establishment.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox