Sheikh Mohammed issues statement at airline celebrates 40 years
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that Emirates has become one of the world’s leading airlines and a key pillar of the UAE’s development, as the carrier marks the 40th anniversary of its establishment.
In a post on the social platform X, Sheikh Mohammed commended the airline’s journey since its first flight on October 25, 1985.
“Forty years ago, on October 25, 1985, the first Emirates flight took off, carrying with it great ambitions that soared toward the sky,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote. “Today, Emirates has become one of the world’s leading airlines, directly connecting Dubai to 152 cities across the globe. It transports people, and with them, their dreams and aspirations, to Dubai and beyond. Over the course of its journey, the airline has carried more than 860 million passengers across continents.”
Sheikh Mohammed said Emirates today stands as “one of our national symbols of pride, a key driver of our development journey, and one of the most important airlines in the world.”
He extended his gratitude to Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and to the airline’s more than 100,000 employees, praising their dedication and relentless efforts that have made Emirates an enduring emblem of Emirati excellence.
Founded with just two aircraft in 1985, Emirates has since grown into one of the world’s largest international carriers. On 25 October 1985, Emirates operated its flights from Dubai to Karachi and Mumbai, using a Boeing 737 and an Airbus 300 B4 wet leased from Pakistan International Airlines.
The Dubai-based airline now operates a global network, flies the world's largest fleets of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s , and is known for its industry-leading service.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox