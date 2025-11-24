Sheikh Mohammed opens new FNC session on behalf of UAE President

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Council, delivered the opening address, thanking the leadership for its sustained support and guidance, which he said has empowered the Council to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities.

The event began with the reading of Federal Decree No. (151) of 2025, issued by the President, officially convening the third ordinary session of the FNC’s 18th legislative chapter.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the third ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Tuesday, acting on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, was also present.

He concluded by affirming the FNC’s commitment to supporting the leadership’s vision and contributing to a nation ready for the future, ending with a prayer for the UAE, its leaders, and its people.

Ghobash reaffirmed the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote peace and dialogue regionally and globally. He noted the country’s humanitarian outreach and its steadfast support for the Palestinian people.

He pointed to the approval of the federal budget for 2026 — the largest in the nation’s history — as evidence of continued growth, economic confidence, and long-term stability.

The Speaker emphasised that declaring 2025 the Year of Community and 2026 the Year of the Family reflects a deep national commitment to social cohesion and shared responsibility. These themes, he said, underscore the importance of belonging, resilience, and strong family foundations in shaping the country’s future.

Ghobash said 2025 has been a standout year for the UAE, marked by progress across multiple sectors. He highlighted advancements in national competitiveness, economic resilience, security, renewable energy, innovation, artificial intelligence, and overall quality of life.

