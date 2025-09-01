Dubai Airports to boost safety with smart security systems

Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police reviews Airport Security at DXB
Dubai: Major General Harb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, inspected the General Department of Airport Security at Dubai International Airport, where he reviewed the latest smart security systems designed to safeguard civil aviation.
The visit highlighted Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening security readiness and adopting international best practices.
During the inspection, he toured the Aviation Security Risk Analysis and Assessment Center, which is working on future plans to boost capabilities in detecting and analyzing threats. He also reviewed new smart inspection systems aimed at streamlining procedures, enhancing efficiency, and improving accuracy.
The Acting Commander-in-Chief examined advanced baggage tracking and cargo security technologies, which are designed to improve passenger experience while ensuring safety. He also reviewed development plans for Al Maktoum International Airport, focused on expanding infrastructure to meet rising air traffic.
Concluding the visit, Al Shamsi honored a number of outstanding employees for their contributions to critical operations.
He reaffirmed Dubai Police’s focus on adopting cutting-edge technologies and continuous staff development, ensuring Dubai’s airports remain among the safest and most efficient worldwide.
