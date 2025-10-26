Dubai Police’s 901 Call Centre handled 713,000 calls, earned 92% satisfaction rate in 2024

He was accompanied by Major General Dr Saleh Murad, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs, Brigadier Mansour Al Gergawi, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, and several senior officers. The visit formed part of Dubai Police’s annual inspection programme covering all departments and police stations.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, commended the centre’s performance during an inspection visit to the General Department of Administrative Affairs, praising its innovative approach and contribution to the police’s smart transformation goals.

Dubai: Dubai Police’s 901 Call Centre handled more than 713,000 non-emergency calls in 2024, achieving a 92% response rate within 20 seconds, according to the latest performance review by the force’s leadership.

“The 901 platform reflects our commitment to proactive and human-centred policing,” he said. “Our goal is to make it easier, faster and smarter for every resident and visitor to communicate with Dubai Police.”

Al Marri praised the dedication of the 901 team, highlighting the importance of expanding its capabilities to meet growing public demand and maintain Dubai Police’s reputation for world-class service delivery.

Customer satisfaction for 2024 reached 92.9%, according to the “Customer Voice” programme, while combined satisfaction across all Dubai Police service channels — including the 901 hotline, website, and smart app — rose above 98% in 2025.

The 901 Call Centre is responsible for handling non-emergency public queries, reports and service requests. Dubai Police said the centre not only met but exceeded performance targets, with 100% of email inquiries answered within four hours for the third consecutive year.

He commended the department’s use of data analytics and AI to speed up response times and personalise service delivery, describing it as a model for smart government transformation.

Earlier in the visit, Al Marri toured the Customer Happiness Operations Room, where he reviewed new digital tools and artificial intelligence systems used to monitor and process service requests.

Staff creativity is also on the rise, with 140 new proposals submitted last year. Meanwhile, the Services and Medical Affairs Division achieved a 97.7% satisfaction rate for healthcare provided to Dubai Police personnel locally and abroad.

