Dubai Police showcases self-driving patrols at Expand North Star

Equipped with advanced sensors, radars, and 360-degree cameras, these vehicles can rotate and manoeuvre smoothly across urban areas and open roads. They form part of Dubai Police’s wider vision to develop AI-powered security systems, enhance operational efficiency, and expand smart coverage in key locations across the emirate.

According to Colonel Abdullah Jassim Al Zarouni, director of the centre, the initiative falls under the Security Challenges Platform for Startups, reflecting Dubai Police’s commitment to building partnerships with entrepreneurs and innovators in modern technology and advanced sciences to strengthen smart and secure communities.

The force, represented by the Knowledge, Innovation and Development Centre at the General Department of Administrative Affairs, is also introducing five major innovation challenges to attract creative solutions from startups around the world. These challenges focus on future crimes, autonomous vehicles, drones, data safety, and automatic number plate recognition.

Dubai Police unveiled 12 groundbreaking innovations powered by artificial intelligence and advanced technology during GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The innovations include smart systems, interactive digital platforms, and service robots, all designed to enhance safety, security, and community happiness through seamless access to police services.

Meanwhile, Captain Dr Aisha Saeed Harib noted that the centre’s strategy focuses on expanding cooperation with research institutions and emerging companies by providing a supportive environment for testing innovative ideas and solutions. She added that through such initiatives, Dubai Police continues to empower innovation and creativity in policing, aligning with its mission to remain a global leader in smart and future-ready security solutions.

“We aim to highlight the latest AI-powered innovations that strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a safe and smart city,” Al Razooqi said. “The use of digital and smart systems has become essential to police work; whether in crime prevention, traffic management, or community services. We are committed to developing these tools continuously to deliver faster, safer, and more efficient services.”

Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, said the participation of Dubai Police at GITEX comes under the direction of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and demonstrates the force’s forward-looking approach to policing in the digital era.

Dubai Police began its AI journey in 2018, coinciding with the appointment of the UAE’s first Minister of Artificial Intelligence. Since then, the force has built a clear AI strategy, updated through 2028, placing innovation at the heart of its operations.

A highlight of this year’s exhibition was the launch of “Dubai Police AIX”, an AI service that acts as a virtual consultant for visitors to the official Dubai Police website.

Inside, guests watched interactive videos featuring robot officers, a behind-the-scenes look at the UAE SWAT Challenge, one of the world’s largest tactical competitions, and an overview of the SPS, which provides round-the-clock services with no human intervention.

