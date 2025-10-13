Dubai Police showcases self-driving patrols at Expand North Star

The vehicles are equipped with advanced sensors, radars, and 360-degree cameras
Dubai Police showcased its M01 and M02 autonomous patrols, the newest generation of smart, self-driving vehicles designed for surveillance and rapid response, at Expand North Star on Monday.
Equipped with advanced sensors, radars, and 360-degree cameras, these vehicles can rotate and manoeuvre smoothly across urban areas and open roads. They form part of Dubai Police’s wider vision to develop AI-powered security systems, enhance operational efficiency, and expand smart coverage in key locations across the emirate.
The force, represented by the Knowledge, Innovation and Development Centre at the General Department of Administrative Affairs, is also introducing five major innovation challenges to attract creative solutions from startups around the world. These challenges focus on future crimes, autonomous vehicles, drones, data safety, and automatic number plate recognition.
According to Colonel Abdullah Jassim Al Zarouni, director of the centre, the initiative falls under the Security Challenges Platform for Startups, reflecting Dubai Police’s commitment to building partnerships with entrepreneurs and innovators in modern technology and advanced sciences to strengthen smart and secure communities.
Meanwhile, Captain Dr Aisha Saeed Harib noted that the centre’s strategy focuses on expanding cooperation with research institutions and emerging companies by providing a supportive environment for testing innovative ideas and solutions. She added that through such initiatives, Dubai Police continues to empower innovation and creativity in policing, aligning with its mission to remain a global leader in smart and future-ready security solutions.
Dubai Police unveiled 12 groundbreaking innovations powered by artificial intelligence and advanced technology during GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The innovations include smart systems, interactive digital platforms, and service robots, all designed to enhance safety, security, and community happiness through seamless access to police services.
Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, said the participation of Dubai Police at GITEX comes under the direction of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and demonstrates the force’s forward-looking approach to policing in the digital era.
“We aim to highlight the latest AI-powered innovations that strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a safe and smart city,” Al Razooqi said. “The use of digital and smart systems has become essential to police work; whether in crime prevention, traffic management, or community services. We are committed to developing these tools continuously to deliver faster, safer, and more efficient services.”
Dubai Police began its AI journey in 2018, coinciding with the appointment of the UAE’s first Minister of Artificial Intelligence. Since then, the force has built a clear AI strategy, updated through 2028, placing innovation at the heart of its operations.
Among its flagship projects are the Smart Police Station (SPS), the virtual assistant, interactive maps, and crime prediction systems, in addition to its award-winning smart app and digital service platforms.
AI technologies have also transformed traffic systems, enhancing road safety through smart radars, driver behaviour analysis, and predictive monitoring that help reduce accident rates and fatalities.
A highlight of this year’s exhibition was the launch of “Dubai Police AIX”, an AI service that acts as a virtual consultant for visitors to the official Dubai Police website.
The multilingual system answers queries instantly, guiding users to the exact service they need while explaining how to complete it.
This innovation aligns with Dubai Police’s vision of offering proactive, seamless, and smart policing services that meet the highest international standards. It also supports Dubai’s strategy to build a world-class, fully digital government ecosystem.
Visitors to GITEX were also treated to a glimpse of the future inside Dubai Police’s Immersive Digital Zone, a cube-shaped installation surrounded by screens that transport viewers into a virtual experience of police life.
Inside, guests watched interactive videos featuring robot officers, a behind-the-scenes look at the UAE SWAT Challenge, one of the world’s largest tactical competitions, and an overview of the SPS, which provides round-the-clock services with no human intervention.
The immersive showcase offered visitors an engaging way to understand how technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation are redefining modern policing in Dubai.
