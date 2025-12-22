Former Raytheon Emirates' chief to drive Boeing’s growth and partnerships across MENA
Dubai: Boeing has appointed Emirati aerospace leader Fahad Al Mheiri as vice president for the Middle East, Gulf and North Africa, marking a significant step in its regional leadership strategy. Based in Dubai, Al Mheiri will assume his new role in January 2026.
However, Boeing’s presence in Saudi Arabia will continue to be managed separately under Asaad Aljomoai, President of Boeing Saudi Arabia, the US aerospace giant revealed on Monday.
Previously managing director at Raytheon Emirates, Al Mheiri succeeds Kuljit Ghata-Aura, who has moved to another Boeing leadership position. His focus will be on deepening partnerships with governments and regional enterprises, in line with national aerospace growth agendas.
“Fahad’s extensive relationships and deep understanding of the region will help us build on our 80-year legacy in one of the most dynamic aerospace markets,” said Brendan Nelson, president of Boeing Global.
Boeing employs over 700 people across the Middle East and North Africa, working with more than 30 commercial customers and 12 defence organisations. The company also partners with UAE-based manufacturers such as Strata and EPI for components and materials.
The appointment comes as Boeing continues efforts to regain stability following a year of supply chain challenges and aircraft delivery delays.
Despite setbacks, the company reported progress in ramping up 737 MAX production and strengthening regional partnerships to meet surging travel and defence demand across the Gulf.
Boeing secured over 150 aircraft commitments during the Dubai Airshow this year, including firm orders and memoranda of understanding. The standout deal was Emirates’ firm order for 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, valued at $38 billion.
Firm orders totalled at least 102 aircraft, led by Emirates (65 x 777-9s), Gulf Air (15 x 787s), Ethiopian Airlines (11 x 737-8s), and Air Senegal (9 x 737 MAX 8s). Meanwhile, flydubai signed an MoU for 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft (with options for 75 more), boosting Boeing’s narrowbody pipeline.
In its Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), Boeing projects that the Middle East fleet will more than double over the next two decades, amid a new era of growth and modernisation.
Supporting the rapid growth will require nearly 1,400 new widebody passenger jets over the next 20 years, with the largest share of global deliveries of newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft.
