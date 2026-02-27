World Rare Disease Day: A call to build a brighter future for people living with rare diseases

Finally, prioritising equitable access is essential, so that medical innovations are available to everyone. Given 70 per cent of rare diseases present in childhood, universal newborn screening is a critical way for health authorities to enable early disease diagnosis, even before symptom onset. It is encouraging to see rapid, genome-based newborn screening being rolled out in Saudi Arabia, through the BeginNGS Consortium, which will enable screening for over 500 severe genetic conditions. At the same time, we are working with governments and health providers to find more sustainable ways to fund care. Egypt is pioneering this across the region and was a key sponsor of the WHA resolution.