Meet the new Philippine agriculture attaché for Middle East, Africa and India

Official eyes stronger UAE-Philippines ties on food security, trade, and agriculture

Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
(From left to right) Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver and Philippine agriculture attaché for Middle East, Africa and India Michael Sollera
Facebook / Philippine Embassy in UAE

Dubai: The Philippines has appointed a new agriculture attaché covering the Middle East, Africa, and India, with a clear focus on boosting food security partnerships and expanding agricultural trade with the UAE.

In a recent development, the new agriculture attaché Michael Sollera has paid a courtesy call with Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver at the Philippine embassy in Abu Dhabi, marking the deployment of his regional posting. Sollera will be based in Dubai.

Strengthening UAE-Philippines food ties 

During the meeting, Ver has welcomed Sollera and discussed ways to deepen agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

“Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in the areas of food security, agricultural trade, and knowledge-sharing initiatives aimed at supporting sustainable agricultural development and delivering mutual benefits to both countries,” said the embassy.

Promoting Philippine products 

For his part, Sollera has expressed his commitment to advance bilateral cooperation in agriculture and food systems across his area of responsibility, which spans the Middle East, Africa, and India.

He has also highlighted opportunities to promote Philippine agricultural exports in the region and to explore innovative approaches aligned with shared priorities on food sustainability and resilience.

Meanwhile, Ver has reaffirmed the embassy’s full support for initiatives aimed at strengthening agricultural collaboration and mutual development.

The meeting has been concluded with both officials expressing optimism about closer engagement in the months ahead to further solidify agricultural and food security ties between the Philippines and the UAE.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
