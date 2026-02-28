Meet the new Philippine agriculture attaché for Middle East, Africa and India

In a recent development, the new agriculture attaché Michael Sollera has paid a courtesy call with Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver at the Philippine embassy in Abu Dhabi, marking the deployment of his regional posting. Sollera will be based in Dubai.

Dubai: The Philippines has appointed a new agriculture attaché covering the Middle East, Africa, and India, with a clear focus on boosting food security partnerships and expanding agricultural trade with the UAE.

“Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in the areas of food security, agricultural trade, and knowledge-sharing initiatives aimed at supporting sustainable agricultural development and delivering mutual benefits to both countries,” said the embassy.

During the meeting, Ver has welcomed Sollera and discussed ways to deepen agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting has been concluded with both officials expressing optimism about closer engagement in the months ahead to further solidify agricultural and food security ties between the Philippines and the UAE.

He has also highlighted opportunities to promote Philippine agricultural exports in the region and to explore innovative approaches aligned with shared priorities on food sustainability and resilience.

For his part, Sollera has expressed his commitment to advance bilateral cooperation in agriculture and food systems across his area of responsibility, which spans the Middle East, Africa, and India.

