UAE, Philippines seal Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as presidents look on

CEPA marks a milestone in UAE-Philippine relations going back more than 50 yrs
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. witnessed on Tuesday (January 13, 2026) the historic signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The signing and exchange of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was held in Abu Dhabi.
Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque signed in behalf of the Philippines.
The CEPA is the Philippines’ first free trade pact with a Middle Eastern country, marking a milestone in UAE-Philippine relations.
President Marcos Jr is in the Emirates on a two-day working visit, and was among the world leaders welcomed during the opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit 2026.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sheikh Mohamed said the two-day summit aims to foster “collaboration and dialogue” to help shape a more sustainable future.
“Reflecting our longstanding efforts to build bridges of partnership between nations, the UAE is committed to working with the international community in fostering lasting progress and achieving shared solutions for a better tomorrow,” he said.
The agreement aims to reduce tariffs, enhance market access for goods and services, increase investment flows, and create new opportunities for Filipino professionals and service providers in the UAE.
It also covers strategic sectors such as digital trade, MSMEs, sustainable development, intellectual property, competition and consumer protection, government procurement, and technical cooperation.
Philippine exports expected to benefit include bananas, pineapples, canned tuna, electronics, machinery, and other high-demand products.
Bilateral trade between the two nations reached nearly $1.83 billion in 2024, with the UAE ranking 18th among the Philippines’ trading partners and accounting for nearly 39 percent of Philippine exports to the Middle East.
Preliminary studies indicate the CEPA could boost Philippine exports to the UAE by 9.13 percent, generate consumer savings, and strengthen overall trade linkages with the Gulf region.
On services, the agreement ensures a stable, non-discriminatory environment for Filipino firms, including MSMEs, across sectors like IT-BPM, tourism, healthcare, education, construction, and professional services.
The CEPA is also expected to further complement the Philippines’ network of FTAs with Japan, South Korea, European Free Trade Agreement, and regional agreements within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and trade partners, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
It will also reinforce existing Philippines-UAE agreements, including the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement and cooperation on trade, energy, logistics, innovation, and tourism.
Also present during the signing ceremony were First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, Finance Acting Secretary Frederick Go, and Special Envoy to the UAE for Trade and Investment Kathryna Yu-Pimentel.
The signing ceremony, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, was followed by a meeting between the two leaders, marking their second engagement since November 2024 and signalling a deepening partnership between Manila and Abu Dhabi.
