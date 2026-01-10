Philippines: President Marcos Jr. courts investors with business pitch ahead of UAE trip

The new law amending the decades-old Investors’ Lease Act (RA 7652) extending allowable lease periods to as long as 99 years for projects in priority sectors, aligning the Philippines more closely with regional investment hubs in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean);

The Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy or CREATE MORE Act, which reduces income tax rates and also the cost of doing business by reducing duties;

The Green Lanes for Strategic Investments institutionalises a “One Stop Action Center”, which eases the entry of strategic investments into the country by expediting the issuance of permits and licenses, and approvals for high-impact projects aligned with national development plans. All government agencies were likewise instructed to establish “Green Lanes” that will expedite, streamline, and automate government processes for strategic investments.