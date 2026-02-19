How Dubai emerges as fastest-growing healthcare hub in the region

New data released by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) shows that the number of licensed health care facilities climbed to nearly 5,800 in 2025, up from 5,340 in 2024, an increase of more than 8 per cent. The network now includes 55 hospitals, 68 specialised clinics, 60 day-surgery centres, 70 general dental clinics, 126 general medical clinics, 222 home health care centres and 101 alternative medicine centres.