How Dubai emerges as fastest-growing healthcare hub in the region

8% jump in facilities and workforce in 2025 underscores investor confidence
Dubai: Dubai’s health care sector has posted record-breaking growth in 2025, marking another milestone in the emirate’s transformation into a global centre for advanced medical care.
Backed by strong regulation, investor-friendly policies and world-class infrastructure, the city is rapidly strengthening its position as a preferred destination for health care providers, professionals and international patients alike.
New data released by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) shows that the number of licensed health care facilities climbed to nearly 5,800 in 2025, up from 5,340 in 2024, an increase of more than 8 per cent. The network now includes 55 hospitals, 68 specialised clinics, 60 day-surgery centres, 70 general dental clinics, 126 general medical clinics, 222 home health care centres and 101 alternative medicine centres.
The emirate also recorded a sharp rise in health care professionals, with the private sector workforce exceeding 69,400 in 2025, compared to 64,100 the previous year, another growth rate of over 8 per cent. The figures highlight Dubai’s growing appeal as a hub for top-tier medical talent from around the world.
Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the DHA, said the private health care sector remains a cornerstone of Dubai’s health care system, reflecting rapid advancements in infrastructure, smart services and specialised care. He noted that the surge in facilities demonstrates strong investor confidence in Dubai’s robust and flexible legislative framework, which continues to attract major multinational medical institutions.
Dr Alsheikh-Ali added that health care is a key partner in advancing Dubai’s long-term vision, not only through infrastructure expansion but also by drawing elite medical, technical and administrative professionals seeking career growth in a stable and innovation-driven environment.
Dr Asma Al Sharif, Acting CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, said the increase in hospitals, specialised centres and internationally accredited facilities further reinforces Dubai’s status as a leading health tourism destination and a top choice for those seeking quality care and well-being.