GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

How Dubai emerges as fastest-growing healthcare hub in the region

8% jump in facilities and workforce in 2025 underscores investor confidence

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Visitors on the second day of Arab Health 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors on the second day of Arab Health 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai’s health care sector has posted record-breaking growth in 2025, marking another milestone in the emirate’s transformation into a global centre for advanced medical care.

Backed by strong regulation, investor-friendly policies and world-class infrastructure, the city is rapidly strengthening its position as a preferred destination for health care providers, professionals and international patients alike.

New data released by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) shows that the number of licensed health care facilities climbed to nearly 5,800 in 2025, up from 5,340 in 2024, an increase of more than 8 per cent. The network now includes 55 hospitals, 68 specialised clinics, 60 day-surgery centres, 70 general dental clinics, 126 general medical clinics, 222 home health care centres and 101 alternative medicine centres.

Sharp rise

The emirate also recorded a sharp rise in health care professionals, with the private sector workforce exceeding 69,400 in 2025, compared to 64,100 the previous year, another growth rate of over 8 per cent. The figures highlight Dubai’s growing appeal as a hub for top-tier medical talent from around the world.

Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the DHA, said the private health care sector remains a cornerstone of Dubai’s health care system, reflecting rapid advancements in infrastructure, smart services and specialised care. He noted that the surge in facilities demonstrates strong investor confidence in Dubai’s robust and flexible legislative framework, which continues to attract major multinational medical institutions.

Key partner

Dr Alsheikh-Ali added that health care is a key partner in advancing Dubai’s long-term vision, not only through infrastructure expansion but also by drawing elite medical, technical and administrative professionals seeking career growth in a stable and innovation-driven environment.

Dr Asma Al Sharif, Acting CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, said the increase in hospitals, specialised centres and internationally accredited facilities further reinforces Dubai’s status as a leading health tourism destination and a top choice for those seeking quality care and well-being.

Related Topics:
Health

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The “Sweet Surprise by Aster” vending machine

Aster opens new Diabetes 360 Care Clinic in Dubai

3m read
Dr Maryam Al Mheiri of DHA explains the features of the ‘Tawazun Pod,’ which will help residents destress in just three minutes, at the World Health Expo in Dubai on Monday.

Watch: Dubai launches ‘Tawazun Pod’ for stress relief

2m read
AHD's WHX pavilion offers a glimpse into the future

AHD's WHX pavilion offers a glimpse into the future

4m read
Image used for illustrative purposes.

DHA holds session on choking game: Who’s at risk?

3m read