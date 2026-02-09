GOLD/FOREX
Dubai launches ‘Tawazun Pod’ to help residents destress in just 3 minutes

DHA unveils immersive wellbeing pods for malls and public spaces at World Health Expo

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Dr Maryam Al Mheiri of DHA explains the features of the ‘Tawazun Pod,’ which will help residents destress in just three minutes, at the World Health Expo in Dubai on Monday.
Dubai: Dubai on Monday  unveiled the ‘Tawazun Pod’, an immersive wellbeing experience designed to help residents destress and restore emotional balance in just three minutes, as part of the Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Mental Wealth Initiative.

Showcased at the World Health Expo 2026, the pod offers a private, guided experience aimed at reducing stress, finding mental balance and enhancing mental wellbeing through a combination of sensory technology, colour psychology and breathing techniques.

What is it

Tawazun, which means balance in Arabic, allows users to choose one of three personalised experiences— Boost Me, Calm Me, or Ground Me— depending on their emotional needs at the time.

Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Maryam Al Mheiri, spokesperson for the Public Health Protection Department at DHA, said the pod was developed to address everyday stress experienced at work and in public spaces.

“People often need a short moment to reconnect with the present. The Tawazun Pod offers a simple, effective way to reset emotionally, whether someone needs to feel calmer, more energised or more grounded,” she said.

How it works

Each three-minute session uses soft lighting, therapeutic soundscapes, fresh scents and guided breathing, delivered through an AI-generated audio and visual interface that provides gentle affirmations throughout the experience.

Dr Al Mheiri explained that the pod has already undergone pilot testing, with feedback used to refine and upgrade the final design now being launched publicly.

“This version is a refurbished model based on user feedback. We are now showcasing it with a clear roadmap for wider deployment,” she said.

According to DHA, the Tawazun Pods are planned for installation later this year across shopping malls, public spaces, government offices and private sector workplaces, with strong interest already received from companies.

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s broader goal of enhancing quality of life and promoting mental wellbeing, demonstrating how innovative technology can be translated into practical, accessible tools for daily emotional balance.

Dr Al Mheiri added: “Mental health plays a vital role in overall wellbeing. Through experiences like Tawazun, we aim to raise awareness and provide immediate, positive impact for the community.”

Related Topics:
