PureHealth launches mental health services in UAE via AI-enabled Pura app

According to the World Health Organisation, one in eight people globally experience a mental health disorder at any given time. In the GCC, up to 80% of cases go undiagnosed, and 75% of those affected don’t seek help – often due to limited access or the desire to manage these concerns privately. This launch reflects PureHealth’s commitment to building a more inclusive, preventive and digitally-driven healthcare system, empowering people to take charge of their wellbeing and offering compassionate pathways to mental health support.