Emirates Health Services launches AI 'Synthetic Memories' therapy for Alzheimer’s patients

Seeking to leverage the latest AI-driven discoveries and innovations, Emirates Health Services (EHS) announced via its website that it has incorporated advanced AI-based findings into its treatment plan. The organization intends to conduct 100 therapeutic sessions for Alzheimer’s patients by the end of this year under its flagship initiative “Synthetic Memories,” launched last May in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation and the Spanish innovation studio Domestic Data Streamers. The new treatment plan is built on generative AI technologies.