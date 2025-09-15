Emirates Health Services launches AI 'Synthetic Memories' therapy for Alzheimer’s patients

Timely diagnosis is critical to guiding patients toward suitable care for optimal outcomes
Researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, have recently developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that helps clinical care specialists detect brain patterns associated with nine types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, through a single, widely available test — marking a breakthrough in early and accurate diagnosis.
According to a study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, this discovery—called [State Viewer] enabled researchers to identify the type of dementia in 88% of cases. It also allowed clinical specialists to interpret brain scans twice as fast and with triple the accuracy of standard diagnostic methods. The AI tool was trained and tested on more than 3,600 scans, including images from dementia patients and cognitively healthy individuals.
This innovation addresses one of the core challenges in dementia care: detecting the disease early and with precision, even when other medical conditions are present. With the advent of new treatments, timely diagnosis is critical to guiding patients toward the most suitable care for optimal outcomes. The tool also offers advanced diagnostic support for clinics lacking specialized expertise in neurology.
Seeking to leverage the latest AI-driven discoveries and innovations, Emirates Health Services (EHS) announced via its website that it has incorporated advanced AI-based findings into its treatment plan. The organization intends to conduct 100 therapeutic sessions for Alzheimer’s patients by the end of this year under its flagship initiative “Synthetic Memories,” launched last May in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation and the Spanish innovation studio Domestic Data Streamers. The new treatment plan is built on generative AI technologies.
A detailed presentation on the project was delivered by Alia Khoury, a psychologist at Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital in Dubai, during EHS’s participation at the Global HealthTech Exhibition held last week. She explained that the project is the first of its kind in the region and represents a pioneering UAE achievement supporting both the emotional wellbeing and cognitive functions of Alzheimer’s patients. The adopted technology reconstructs lost memories and generates realistic images, allowing patients to relive fading moments from their past.
Khoury added that the project relies on generative AI, which integrates information provided by patients or their families into a psychological treatment plan targeting memory disorders in a supportive and stimulating environment.
The process involves creating digital models of personal memories using a locally trained AI tool customized with UAE-specific references.
EHS began piloting the project last May, carrying out 20 therapy sessions dedicated to seniors. During these sessions, psychologists encouraged patients to recall their memories, which were then digitally restructured using generative AI. The goal, Khoury emphasized, is to reach 100 sessions by the end of the year.
Currently, Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital is leading the project in collaboration with psychologists, continuously monitoring its impact to ensure ongoing development and greater effectiveness in enhancing the quality of life of patients and their families.
In parallel, EHS also took part in the AI in Healthcare Summit organized by World X on the sidelines of the Global HealthTech Exhibition in Dubai last week. Mubarka Ibrahim, Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector and Chief AI Officer at EHS, highlighted the vital role of AI in healthcare and its alignment with global trends.
Dementia affects more than 55 million people worldwide, with approximately 10 million new cases diagnosed each year. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and currently the fifth leading cause of death globally.
Diagnosing dementia usually involves cognitive assessments, blood tests, imaging scans, clinical interviews, and referrals to specialists. Despite extensive testing, distinguishing between conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and frontotemporal dementia remains a challenge — even for highly experienced specialists.
More than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, with over 60% residing in low- and middle-income countries. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 10 million new cases are recorded every year. Combating neurological diseases, particularly age-related dementia, has become a global priority, as researchers and scientists strive to find effective methods for early detection and to develop new treatments.
This advancement marks a significant step toward early diagnosis, enabling timely intervention and slowing the progression of the disease. Artificial intelligence can be applied in two key areas for the early detection of brain disorders: brain scan analysis and retinal imaging.
AI tools are capable of analyzing highly detailed brain images obtained through magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) with remarkable accuracy, thanks to their ability to detect even the smallest changes in brain structure and function.
