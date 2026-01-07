Try a one-of-a-kind workout 2,200 feet above Riyadh
Riyadh: Are you looking to take your workout to new heights in 2026? GymNation has launched a unique high-altitude workout in Riyadh.
Participants can enjoy a 30-minute workout session 2,200 feet (670.56 metres) in a hot air balloon over Riyadh. GymNation is promoting it as the world’s highest gym class.
In addition to incredible views of Riyadh, the workout class leans into high-altitude training, a technique often used by endurance athletes. The class includes a warm-up session on the ground followed by a strength and conditioning session in the air, utilising a combination of bodyweight and weights.
Workout moves include "Cloud Crushers" aka squats and "Bicep Take-offs" aka bicep curls.
The unique hot air balloon workout was developed by the GymNation fitness team and sports scientist Aderito Manuel.
The class runs every Saturday throughout January, but there are limited spaces to participate. Due to anticipated high demand, attendance will be determined through a ballot system. You can register for the one-of-a-kind class here.
Classes begin at 6am so attendees will be able to enjoy the sunrise as well as unobstructed views of major Riyadh landmarks, including Kingdom Tower, Al Faisaliah Tower, and Majdoul Tower, during the hot air balloon workout class.
