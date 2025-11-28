Global fitness leader Technogym opens flagship location in Riyadh to promote wellness lifestyle

For consumers, Technogym Riyadh is the perfect destination to discover the best products, technologies and services for physical exercise at home. Clients will also have access to experienced personal trainers and interior designers for bespoke home-gym projects and personalized consultations and will have the opportunity to try and test the products. Whether the goal is athletic training - like running, cycling – or losing weight, health, and prevention, or simply to stay fit and have fun, Technogym is the one and only brand able to offer Precision Training, a fully personalized training experience based on individual needs, passions, and aspirations. Technogym’s offering features a curated selection of connected smart equipment, digital services, and on-demand training programs for every need.