Global fitness leader Technogym opens flagship location in Riyadh to promote wellness lifestyle

Experience Technogym in Riyadh with its new HQ and boutique for fitness enthusiasts
Technogym, the world-leading brand in fitness, wellness, sport and health, announces the inauguration of its new location in Riyadh, consolidating its role as a global ambassador of wellness and reinforcing its commitment to the Middle East region. This opening represents a strategic step in the company’s international expansion plan and underscores its mission to integrate wellness into people’s daily lives, contributing to the improvement of public health and the promotion of active lifestyles.
Technogym Riyadh which includes Technogym Saudi Arabia headquarters and the Technogym Boutique, and represents the perfect place both to consumers and industry operators to live, firsthand, the Technogym Experience made of design, superior biomechanics, digital technologies, interior design and training. It will provide access to Technogym’s state-of-the-art equipment, digital ecosystems, and personalized training solutions, while also offering spaces dedicated to dialogue on health, sports science, and preventive medicine.
For consumers, Technogym Riyadh is the perfect destination to discover the best products, technologies and services for physical exercise at home. Clients will also have access to experienced personal trainers and interior designers for bespoke home-gym projects and personalized consultations and will have the opportunity to try and test the products. Whether the goal is athletic training - like running, cycling – or losing weight, health, and prevention, or simply to stay fit and have fun, Technogym is the one and only brand able to offer Precision Training, a fully personalized training experience based on individual needs, passions, and aspirations. Technogym’s offering features a curated selection of connected smart equipment, digital services, and on-demand training programs for every need.
For industry operators, trainers and professionals, the building is available for meetings, consultancy and guidance on all solutions for the different businesses: fitness clubs and sports centers, hospitality, health, rehabilitation and real estate. Technogym will also host seminars educational activities dedicated to all industry operators on all the different applications of sports, wellness and fitness, from the digital technologies of the Technogym Ecosystem to the newest training solutions, formats and products chosen by the best teams and athletes worldwide.
Technogym is the world’s leading Wellness Company, with its innovative Italian design, cutting-edge technology, high quality, and easy-to-use products that are seen and experienced in the most desirable gyms, private members’ clubs, leading hotels and exclusive homes across the globe. The brand is the preferred choice of the world’s leading athletes and sport teams, as well as the Official Supplier of the Olympic Games since 2000 and boasts ongoing collaborations with acclaimed Archistar and designers. At the heart of Technogym lies in its unique concept of Wellness – a lifestyle made of regular exercise, a balanced diet and positive mental approach – that translates into everything the company does from products to digital fitness services to interior design.
