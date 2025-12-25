China-based AWOT picks Dubai to anchor Middle East, Africa and Europe expansion

“The opening of AWOT’s regional headquarters at Dubai Airport Freezone reflects the confidence that major global companies place in Dubai and reaffirms the emirate’s ability to provide an integrated business environment that supports expansion and sustainable growth," said Al Khouri. "This step aligns with our efforts to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for supply chains and logistics services, contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and position it among the world’s top three global cities.”

“The opening of our regional headquarters at Dubai Airport Freezone represents a pivotal milestone and a clear strategic commitment in AWOT’s regional and global expansion journey," said Yang. "By establishing our presence here, we are positioning ourselves closer to our customers, closer to opportunity, while reinforcing our long-term commitment. Dubai provides an ideal platform to lead and scale our integrated logistics solutions, thanks to its advanced logistics infrastructure, ease of doing business, and its strategic location connecting key global markets.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.