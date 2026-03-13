ASEAN calls for restraint anew as Middle East conflict continues

Ministers urge respect for international law, warns of risks to civilians
Dubai: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has convened a virtual special meeting to discuss the evolving situation in the Middle East and its impact in the region.
During the conference, foreign ministers have exchanged views on the recent escalation of conflict and have expressed "serious concern" on its effects.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
According to Philippine foreign affairs secretary Theresa Lazaro, the leaders have urged all parties to “exercise utmost self-restraint and resolve differences through diplomacy and dialogue”.
In a statement, the ASEAN has noted that the retaliation has affected multiple states, including Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the UAE.
"The meeting expressed serious concern over the escalation of conflict in the Middle East following the attacks initiated by Israel and the United States against Iran on February 28, 2026, and Israeli attack on the Lebanese Republic, and the subsequent retaliatory attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against several countries in the region," wrote ASEAN.
Moreover, the ASEAN has stressed that the current situation poses a serious threat to civilian lives and safety, while also increasing risks to regional and global peace and stability.
With this, the association has renewed its call for peace and de-escalation.
"The meeting called on all countries to respect international law, including the Charter of the United Nations (UN Charter)," stated ASEAN.
In a separate statement, the economic ministers have noted that the continued tensions have resulted to challenges in the global energy market.
“The escalating conflict has generated broader economic repercussions beyond the region, particularly through heightened volatility in global energy markets and disruption of key maritime and supply chain routes, bringing about uncertainty and significant challenges to the economy, businesses and global trading dynamics.”
Additionally, the organization has highlighted that these disruptions are causing higher freight, insurance, and logistics costs which also contribute to inflationary pressures on energy, food, and other essential goods.
“A prolonged period of geopolitical instability could pose sustained challenges to the global economic outlook, which has already been battered by multiple headwinds in recent years. It will also impact economic security and stability, the livelihoods of millions of people in the region, and hinder economic progress in ASEAN.”
Previously, Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed to avenge the deaths since the start of the war with the US and Israel.