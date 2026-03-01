GOLD/FOREX
IAEA says 'no radiation impact' in Iran — world demands immediate ceasefire, restraint

World leaders urge de-escalation amid US-Israeli attacks, Iranian retaliation

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi.
REUTERS

The Internaitonal Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has urged restraint among warring parties to avoid any nuclear safety risks to people in the region.

So far, there's no evidence of any radiological impact, according to the agency, will keep monitoring the situation and informing.

World leaders, meanwhile, have called for urgent diplomatic push to halt US-Israeli strikes amid reports of Iranian retaliation against Gulf countries.

Countries including Turkiye, Malaysia, Indonesia, Spain, Germany, UK, Norway, Denmark, Finland joined a chorus of voices of nations to contain the widening war in the Middle East.

'No evidence of radiological impact'

The IAEA has said it is in permanent contact with countries in the region, so far no evidence of any radiological impact. The Agency will keep monitoring the situation and informing.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held intensive consultations Saturday with his Iranian counterpart and six other foreign ministers to discuss ways to end US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Global leaders call for immediate ceasefire

The diplomatic push coincided with mounting international pressure for restraint.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned the Israeli strikes as “a despicable attempt to sabotage ongoing negotiations and drag other countries into an uncontrollable conflict,” urging both Washington and Tehran to pursue diplomacy instead of further escalation.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto offered to mediate and expressed readiness to travel to Tehran if necessary.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, “We reject the unilateral military action of the U.S. and Israel. This action escalates tensions and contributes to a more uncertain and hostile international order.”

Spain’s Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun described the attack as “illegal and unilateral” and characterized current U.S. policy as “barbarism.”

European leaders express 'deep concern'

The European Union urged “all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law.” European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the situation as “greatly concerning.”

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned developments are “perilous,” adding that non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn and the Aspides naval mission in the Red Sea has been placed on high alert.

Germany confirmed it had been informed in advance by Washington about the military action and is “closely coordinating” with European allies.

The United Kingdom said it “does not want to see further escalation into a wider regional conflict” and confirmed it is not participating in the strikes. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was scheduled to chair an emergency COBRA meeting.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide called the collapse of U.S.-Iran negotiations “very regrettable,” warning, “I am deeply concerned that we will now have a new, extensive war in the Middle East.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cautioned, “This could develop in a dangerous direction for all of us,” while voicing support for regime change in Iran but urging restraint.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb warned that the U.S. is “currently operating largely outside traditional international law” and suggested that President Trump may refuse middlemen in future negotiations.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said “Iran bears significant responsibility for negative developments in the region” but called for “restraint and an immediate return to diplomatic negotiations.”

Switzerland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Latvia also issued separate appeals for de-escalation, as fears grow that the conflict could engulf a broader swath of the Middle East.

